Gossip Girl reboot: new details emerge regarding HBO Max drama

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Hey Upper East Siders, this just in, executive producer Joshua Safran has dished some juicy details on the Gossip Girl reboot for HBO Max. The man in charge got candid with Us Weekly regarding what fans of the original should expect from the new show.

First and foremost, the HBO Max drama, set to premiere in 2020 is not a reboot or revival. Joshua admitted on the Watch With Us podcast that he is unsure what to call the drama because it is also not a sequel or a remake to The CW original hit show either.

KRISTEN BELL IS RETURNING AS THE VOICE OF GOSSIP GIRL FOR THE REBOOT pic.twitter.com/QuybTNB9AA — bethany (@bethanywilsxn) November 7, 2019

The OG Gossip Girl jumped ahead five years, and the jump put the timeline the same as the new one. It is all the same world. Joshua tried to explain it in terms of the Marvel or DC Universe.

“It really is the same world. It’s 2020. If these characters were to talk about Blair Waldorf, they’re going to talk about Blair Waldorf. I kind of look at it as sort of what Marvel does or the DC Universe. You’re just looking at a different angle inside the universe. I think, because of that, it allows us not to feel super tied. It’s still in the same location, it is still about fashion, still about privilege, about the 1 percent,” he explained on the podcast.

The executive producer also revealed the new characters would not be related to any of the original characters. Yes, that means no Bass’, Humphrey’s, Van Der Woodsen’s, or Waldorf’s will be running around NYC.

Since the original delved so much into each character’s family history, it would not do either show justice to try and make a connection in the new version.

Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max: Are casting auditions about to start? Related posts you might like

Plus, even if Blair, Chuck, Dan, Serena, and Nate had kids, they would be too young for the high school scene. That doesn’t mean people from the original Gossip Girl won’t pop up in the HBO Max show from time to time. However, Joshua did not spill who, if any, original cast members are on board for the new series.

SPOTTED: @ZuzannaWanda AKA Dorota reading your tweets about the #GossipGirl reboot. Upper East Siders- RT if you need her on your TV screen again. 💁 pic.twitter.com/CArD6zTC8C — E! News (@enews) July 26, 2019

There will be an overarching question/mystery during the first 10-episode season of Gossip Girl reboot. Joshua compared it to Who is Gossip Girl, from Season 2 of the original show or an arc similar to what Big Little Lies did in both seasons. He did not give any specifics on the arc.

So, to recap the new details regarding the HBO Max version of Gossip Girl — the show is not a remake, reboot, sequel, or revival. The new characters will not be related to the original characters, and a mystery will unfold.

There are certainly not specific details, but the information teased by executive producer Joshua Safran is intriguing.

What are your thoughts on Gossip Girl 2.0?