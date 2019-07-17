Gossip Girl reboot confirmed for 10 episodes on HBO Max

Gossip Girl may have ended in 2012, but fans just can’t quit the show.

With reboots everywhere, from Full House to 90210, Gossip Girl’s creators have just announced that it will also be joining the ranks.

The reboot will air exclusively on HBO Max, which is the new streaming website that has stolen Friends from its Netflix home. It is possible that the new content is to entice users away from Netflix and to the new streaming platform.

YOU👏KNOW👏WE👏LOVE👏IT. #GossipGirl is officially getting a reboot thanks to #HBO and we're so excited we can't even write a clever, witty caption in the voice of Kristen Bell. Tag the S to your B, grab your headbands and read THIS: https://t.co/siVitm2gI7 pic.twitter.com/Ss08E0Jxjj — E! News (@enews) July 17, 2019

Gossip Girl reboot details

The series’ original creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, will be back to ensure the show maintains its original character and nuance.

There’s no word on if the original cast will be joining the series or not. At present, we do know that the series will follow a new crop of elite Manhattanites. It is unknown if they will have a connection to the former cast, or whether they’ll be completely fresh faces.

The new series wants to explore the way social media has impacted Generation Z, and how someone like Gossip Girl might have wreaked havoc. The series has been confirmed to begin right as the show ended, but it’s unknown if that means after the future jump cut to when all of the characters lived happily ever after or not.

While 10 episodes have been ordered, it’s unknown if there will be more should the audience’s reaction is favorable.