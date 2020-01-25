Obi-Wan Kenobi: Did Disney+ cancel the Star Wars spin-off series?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Last week, rumors hit the Internet that Disney+ was canceling the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor returning to the role he portrayed in the prequel trilogy.

However, as soon as people started to claim the Disney+ series was canceled, rumor killers hit and everyone was confused. Was the Star Wars spin-off series coming or not?

Here is the official word on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ canceled?

The answer to this question is no, Obi-Wan Kenobi is not canceled for a Disney+ release.

It made no sense upfront because why would Disney+ cancel a Star Wars spin-off series when The Mandalorian was the most successful original series for the network since it started late last year.

You would think Disney+ would want to run with Star Wars since nothing has come close to the Star Wars series. It also helped that one of the directors from The Mandalorian, Deborah Chow, was attached along with Ewan McGregor.

Deborah Chow was the first-ever female director in Star Wars history.

However, the good news is that Disney+ still plans on making Obi-Wan Kenobi and it will come after some changes are made.

What happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi?

As to what happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, it sounds like the scripts were the problem.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has put Obi-Wan Kenobi “on hold” until new writers could be found. Interestingly, only two scripts were written for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series and neither made the network happy.

Now, it also sounds like the six-episode series might be dropped to four episodes as they are looking for writers. Hossein Amini was the original writer. He previously wrote McMafia for the small screen and Drive for the big screen.

Collider also mentioned that the crew members were told the show is on hold “indefinitely.”

This is also interesting since Disney+ was screen testing actors opposite Ewan McGregor for Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ recently.

According to THR, the scripts took the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ in a similar path as The Mandalorian. Ewan McGregor also liked the scripts.

“It’s just slid to next year, that’s all. The scripts were really good,” McGregor said.

That makes it sound like it should have been a home run in the minds of the streaming service, but maybe they wanted something different to keep things fresh.

There is no word on when the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ will start production again for Star Wars fans.