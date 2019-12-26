The Mandalorian Chapter 8 cast: Spoilers for last Season 1 episode?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Some names from The Mandalorian Chapter 8 cast have been revealed ahead of the season finale. The last episode of Season 1 is about to debut on Disney+, and the cast list suggests some backstory is about to be presented.

Disney+ has revealed very little about each episode before it has arrived this season. It has kept a lot of plot points and character appearances under wraps, but also which actors and actresses might appear each week.

Last week, the character of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) appeared for the first time. It is worth noting that he doesn’t show up on The Mandalorian cast list for Chapter 8. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t show up in the episode, especially with how Chapter 7 came to a dramatic ending.

When looking ahead, though, it’s possible the inclusion of specific characters could constitute spoilers about where the story is going to head next.

Check out some of the official concept art from Chapter 7 of #TheMandalorian by Christian Alzmann (1/3). pic.twitter.com/Lyagm5nlrq — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 26, 2019

The Mandalorian cast spoilers

Mother and Father are two characters that receive full cast credits for Chapter 8. These are the parents of the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), which suggests more backstory is going to arrive from his past. But, it’s possible they are still alive in the current timeline?

That would be surprising, but with so little information available yet, anything is possible.

Bernard Bullen (Father) and Alexandra Manea (Mother) are going to have speaking roles, so no matter what period they appear in, the characters are going to be fleshed out a bit further.

Additional Mandalorian cast members for Chapter 8 include Cara Dune (Gina Carona) and Kyle Pacek as a Jawa. The show also has Jamal Antar listed as playing a prisoner and Roger Groh as Bar Animal.

Antar received an uncredited appearance during Chapter 6, which means he was also on that prison transport ship that the Mandalorian helped overtake.

How these characters work into the season finale, how the writers wrap up the cliffhanger from Chapter 7, and which additional characters might appear in the new episode will serve as surprises for viewers.

As a reminder, Chapter 8 debuts at roughly midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on the morning of Friday, December 27.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.