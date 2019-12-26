Mandalorian season finale start time: Chapter 8 ready for Disney+ debut

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Mandalorian season finale is about to arrive on Disney+. Chapter 8, which brings an end to Season 1 of the hit Star Wars series, is hotly anticipated by fans, especially after what took place at the end of Chapter 7.

What happened to The Child (Baby Yoda)? Is Kuiil dead? Who is Moff Gideon, and what are his motivations? Will The Child receive a name so that people stop calling him Baby Yoda?

As a quick reminder, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) contacted the Mandalorian to come back and help take down the man who had assigned him the task of retrieving The Child.

The Mandalorian returned to Sorgan to recruit Cara Dune (Gina Carano) to assist him, and they also elicited the help of Kuill (Nick Nolte) and his new droid on the return trip.

When the group meets with The Client (Werner Herzog), the establishment is suddenly surrounded by a team led by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) that appears ready to kill everyone to attain The Child.

As the Mandalorian figures things out too late, he tries to warn Kuiil, who ends up getting shot as a former stormtrooper takes The Child.

Mandalorian season finale start time

The Mandalorian season finale is called Chapter 8, and it debuts late Thursday night/early Friday morning on Disney+.

The exact start time is roughly midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 27. Viewers who stay up late on Thursday or get up very early on Friday will be the first subscribers to see how the first season wraps up.

Check out some of the official concept art from Chapter 7 of #TheMandalorian by Ryan Church (3/3). pic.twitter.com/sqJv0R1qs0 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 26, 2019

Season 2 of The Mandalorian has already begun production and should arrive on the Disney+ streaming service in 2020. It’s great news for viewers that it is already in the works, but it is still going to seem like a long wait until new episodes of the show finally debut.

There is still time to binge the first seven episodes (chapters) of Season 1 before the season finale drops overnight. It seemed like a long wait for the final chapter due to the early release of the last one.

However, that was so that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker could take in all the buzz, and the film has dominated the worldwide box office.

The Mandalorian Season 1 episodes are currently available on Disney+.