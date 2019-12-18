The Mandalorian Season 2: Buzz from Chapter 7 creates need for more episodes

The Mandalorian Season 2 is going to happen. It’s not a secret that it has already been approved and expectations are that it will arrive on Disney+ in 2020.

Jon Favreau, who is the creator of the series, posted on social media that production for the second season has already begun. Favreau and George Lucas have received writing credits for the first eight episodes, showing how involved they are with the show.

The post below was made on Instagram by Favreau, showing that Disney had already given the green light to a second season.

Chapter 7 creates a lot of buzz for Disney+

The latest episode of the show was released early this week, with the intent to give Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker the weekend all to itself.

For viewers who stayed up late Tuesday evening or got up early Wednesday morning to watch Chapter 7, the effort was well worth it. It was great television that ended with a really big cliffhanger. Any viewers who were wondering how this Star Wars spin-off could work may have just received some specific answers.

Viewers also got to see the first appearance of Moff Gideon, who appeared near the end of the episode. As expected, he is playing a primary antagonist and it looks like they chose wisely by going with Giancarlo Esposito for the part.

The cast and creative team of #TheMandalorian stepped out for the premiere of @StarWars: #RiseOfSkywalker last night. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/efhvzi86n3 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 17, 2019

Chapter 8 wait begins for The Mandalorian

The downside to having Chapter 7 get released early is that it means the wait for Chapter 8 is going to seem even longer. The season finale of The Mandalorian will arrive on Friday, December 27, bringing an end to the premiere season of the show.

Then, the long wait begins for the Mandalorian Season 2 release date to roll around. As it is still in production, it is far too early to really project when it will air. That doesn’t mean we can’t guess, though. If they stick to a similar production and release schedule that was used for Season 1, we might see new episodes in fall 2020.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.