Ewan McGregor reveals new details about upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+

The upcoming Disney+ streaming service is shaping up to become quite amazing with both Disney and FOX‘s huge catalog becoming available. Not only that but, there will be original content that will only be accessible via the service.

Among the original content is a long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series from the Star Wars franchise and we have some new details to share. Recently, actor Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan in the prequel films and in this upcoming series, spoke with Men’s Journal and let a bit of information slip.

We can’t even blame him too much as he isn’t the first Disney actor that ended up spilling the beans early. Yeah, we’re looking at you Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo.

During the interview, McGregor said that he has been involved in the project for a lot longer than most people realize.

“It’s a f***ing massive relief,” he said in regards to keeping the secret. “Because for four years, I’ve been having to lie to people about it.” Wow…that is quite some weight to carry around for such a long time.

We also learn where exactly the series will take place in the Star Wars timeline.

“The storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV,” McGregor confirms. Which means it’s the period right after the fall of the Jedi Order, which is also the same time period in which the animated television series Star Wars Rebels takes place. We have to wonder if there will be any Easter eggs in the live-action Obi-Wan series.

McGregor goes on to say, “Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.”

And to prepare for the role once again, McGregor goes on to say that he will be re-watching the movies and will be playing the character closer to how actor Alec Guinness originally played him in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. “I want to get closer and closer to how Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness was playing him. I feel like I’m grayer and nearer him in age, so it’ll be easier to do that”

And one final bit of news that we learned from this interview was that this upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series will consist of six episodes, which will each be an hour long. This will likely give us a much tighter packed story compared to the ten episodes of the upcoming Mandalorian series.

Filming on this project is not scheduled to start until 2020. But until then, you can still enjoy pretty much everything Star Wars when Disney+ launches on November 12.