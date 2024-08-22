Michael Strahan’s daughter reveals major life updates after cancer battle

Several months after her final round of chemotherapy, Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella, shared several significant updates in her life.

Isabella, one of Strahan’s 19-year-old twin daughters, endured a difficult battle with medulloblastoma, which involved the removal of a malignant tumor from her brain, followed by rehabilitation and recovery.

Weeks ago, she revealed that her doctor informed her she was cancer-free and she wouldn’t return for any doctor’s appointments for several months.

In addition, she indicated she planned to return to college and would update everyone about that on her YouTube vlog.

Earlier this week, she shared several updates regarding her return to campus in California.

That included a selfie with her mother from college and news of her new living arrangement.

Isabella shares updates on her return to college

During Michael Strahan’s absence from Good Morning America, his twin daughters are back on campus. Monsters and Critics reported about Sophia’s college update earlier this week. She and her mother, Jean Muggli, appeared in a selfie ahead of Sophia’s return to Duke University.

On Tuesday, it was Isabella’s turn to appear in a selfie with her mom related to college. According to Page Six, Isabella wore a white tank top and jean shorts, and she winked at the camera while her mother was standing with her.

The Instagram Story photo also included “Back at USC” in yellow and red letters, matching the colors of Isabella’s school, the University of South California.

Several days ago, she uploaded a quick video on her TikTok to inform everyone about her living situation. In the clip, she wore baggy light grey sweatpants and a white tank top as she celebrated in her apartment.

“New apartment who this !!!!” she wrote in her caption.

Isabella was attending USC at the time of her medulloblastoma diagnosis last year, which resulted in her leaving campus amid her cancer battle. However, based on her latest updates, she’s excited to get back in the swing of things with school.

Isabella revealed doctor told her she’s ‘cancer-free’

Earlier this year, Isabella made headlines as she and her father appeared side-by-side for an interview conducted by Robin Roberts on GMA. During the conversation, they spoke about Isabella’s diagnosis of medulloblastoma and the ensuing battle after she’d been experiencing headaches with worsening symptoms at USC.

Since that interview, she’s released multiple vlogs on her official YouTube channel to inform and update others about her health journey. All proceeds from her videos go to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

Among the videos, she took viewers with her as she received chemotherapy treatments. A video in June spotlighted her getting to ring the bell at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center after officially completing her three rounds of chemo.

Just over a month ago, she shared her 27th vlog (below), in which she bid farewell to the hospital. During the video, she revealed the exciting news that she was “cancer-free” and wouldn’t have another doctor’s visit until October.

Isabella’s extensive support system includes her mother, sister, father, and father’s girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

Muggli, one of Strahan’s two ex-wives, has appeared in multiple vlogs with their daughter during her cancer battle. That included the video above, as she drove Isabella to and from various appointments and appeared by her side during hospital stays for surgeries or treatments.