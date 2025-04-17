Michael Strahan warns Robin Roberts about his phone before calling out GMA co-star

Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts generally get along well on and off Good Morning America.

They reunited for the morning show earlier this week, following Robin’s time away to vacation with another co-star.

While they seem to have a great friendship, the former NFL star didn’t hesitate to warn her when she got too close to his phone.

The duo appeared in a behind-the-scenes video regarding their “unread texts.”

Michael admitted to viewers that he “only had 24” unread messages, which he’d “knock out this morning.”

He then confessed that it says “57” because he could not figure out how to get rid of the other 33 message notifications.

Strahan warned Robin during their phone video

“Something’s wrong with my phone. Maybe I need a new phone,” Michael said in the clip.

His GMA co-star, Robin Roberts, showed up in the shot and moved closer to look at his phone screen. However, Michael quickly yanked it away from his GMA co-star.

“Don’t you dare look at my phone here. You trying to answer my question,” he warned Robin.

She moved away while glancing at him, although it appeared they were joking around in the moment. However, there may have been something else on that screen he didn’t want her to see.

The other part of the question asked which person they work with has the most unread text messages.

Michael said he believes it’s their co-star, Sam Champion.

“Oh, I agree! I agree!” Robin shouted before leaving the area through a door.

“See, if Robin says it,” he told everyone, before adding, “Robin, let me look at your phone.”

George Stephanopoulos indicated he didn’t have many unread messages and suggested Lara Spencer might have the most unread.

However, she appeared in the video after George’s appearance and said many of her messages were short messages that she had already read, even if they appeared unread.

Like Robin and Michael, she also called out their co-star Sam for having the most unread.

GMA fans react as Sam says, ‘It’s not fair’

The popular pick for most unread text messages appeared at the video’s close with his phone in hand.

“It’s not fair. Can I just say, it’s not fair to be hijacked like this,” Sam said, looking at his phone screen.

“There are people who had zero unread messages, and Michael had 24?” he asked the person recording the video, who confirmed it.

“684,” he confessed, looking at the camera as the video paused and the crickets chirping sound effect hilariously played over the clip.

“But that’s not fair. I just want to say, don’t judge me harshly for that,” he pleaded with everyone.

Several fans defended Sam, with one commenting, “Yo Sam is on point every morning like 5am morning. Give Sam a break.”

Another commented, “No worries Sam! My hubby has at least 200-300 unread messages. Its just not his thing.”

“Someone get @michaelstrahan to tech support,” a commenter wrote.

Several others appeared in the clip, including Rebecca Jarvis, Gio Benitez, and Trevor Ault.

“You either have to be extremely unpopular or a psychopath to have a lot of unread text messages,” Trevor said, after guessing Michael had the most unread texts.

Another GMA co-star had Michael’s back, sharing that Michael seems to respond quickly to his text messages.

Now, Michael needs to figure out how to clear notifications or eliminate those messages he’s already read.