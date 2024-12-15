Michael Strahan reveals epic Christmas Day marathon starring Will Smith, Steve Harvey, and more

Michael Strahan revealed a star-studded Christmas Day special is on the way, featuring many fan-favorite comedians.

Strahan is well known as a Pro Football Hall of Famer and TV star through his regular appearances on Good Morning America or Fox NFL Sunday.

Along with that, he’s had several business ventures, including the Michael Strahan Brand and SMAC Entertainment.

The latter is a talent management and production company that creates various content, including movies, series, documentaries, and more.

Among its offerings are the Strahan-hosted game show, The $100,000 Pyramid on ABC, and Amazon Prime’s The Underdoggs movie starring Snoop Dogg and Coach Prime series.

Strahan and SMAC recently unveiled an exclusive trailer and premiere date for a Black Comedy in America marathon event.

Strahan and SMAC revealed Black Comedy in America trailer featuring Will Smith and more

The Black Comedy in America trailer features a who’s who of comedy, including stars such as Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Anthony Anderson, and Dave Chappelle.

Musician and actor Will Smith appears early in the trailer, as he’ll have a sit-down conversation about Black comedy. Smith, previously known as rapper The Fresh Prince, starred in a sitcom based on himself. He later entered blockbuster movies, and his on-screen charisma and comedic skills led to box office success.

As Monsters and Critics reported, he also had that infamous moment during the Academy Awards, involving fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock, who had joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and her alopecia.

Rock found humor in the incident, often referring to aspects of it as jokes in his comedy show after the on-stage assault.

Smith apologized after the controversial incident and eventually returned to the screen, including in this year’s action-comedy movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die. It co-starred comedian Martin Lawrence and was the fourth film in the popular Bad Boys franchise, grossing over $400 million worldwide.

Kings of Comedy and more to appear in Black Comedy in America

Three of The Original Kings of Comedy stars appear in the Black Comedy series. The trailer shows Steve Harvey participating in a discussion about the role of comedy. In addition, the series features Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley.

The fourth member of The Original Kings of Comedy movie, a standup comedy filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina, and released in 2000, is the late, great Bernie Mac, who passed away in 2008.

Spike Lee directed the film, which, according to Box Office Mojo, had a $13 million budget and grossed over $38 million worldwide.

According to the Black Comedy trailer, others appearing in the series include Earthquake, Lil Rel, Marlon Wayans, Bill Bellamy, the Reverend Al Sharpton, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Tiffany Haddish, Chris Spencer, and Ryan Davis are hosts of the Black Comedy in America special.

While Black Comedy kicked off in October and presents its finale on Tuesday, December 17, the series arrives for fans to binge marathon-style as a gift for Christmas Day.

Viewers can watch the series on December 25 on Vice TV and the ViceTV.com website.