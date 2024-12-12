Michael Strahan shares update for The $100,000 Pyramid Season 8

The $100,000 Pyramid wants contestants for Season 8, in which they team up with celebrities to try to help them win big money.

The rebooted game show is still going strong, with former football superstar Michael Strahan helping to move things along.

It’s one of several TV jobs for Strahan, as viewers see him presenting news stories or joking around with Denzel Washington and other celebs on ABC’s Good Morning America.

He also appears on weekends on Fox NFL Sunday, with Rob Gronkowski, Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long as co-stars.

Strahan began hosting The $100,000 Pyramid in 2016, adding game show host to his career resume.

With Pyramid set to return to ABC for another season, Strahan recently shared news for those interested in participating in the show.

Michael Strahan shares The $100,000 Pyramid casting update

On Wednesday, Strahan shared an Instagram Story update revealing that “Pyramid is casting for another few weeks” and suggested those interested could apply for a “chance to be on the show.”

“Team up with celebrities to put your word association skills to the test in a quest to win big money and prizes!” reads text on the Instagram photo.

Based on details on the Pyramid promotional poster, contestants must be 21 or older and a legal resident of the United States. There may also be other eligibility requirements, with full details on the Casting Pyramid website.

The website features a lengthy application, asking prospective contestants for basic details such as name, address, phone, email, relationship status, occupation, and the highest level of education a prospective contestant completed.

Other questions determine whether prospective contestants have appeared on television before or won money on game shows.

They also ask about prospective contestants’ personalities, what they would do if they won the big money, and other related questions.

When does The $100,000 Pyramid Season 8 return?

According to a November report via TV Series Finale, Pyramid received its renewal for Season 8 on ABC, and new episodes begin on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

While the Strahan-hosted Pyramid is a reboot, it features the same classic format that longtime fans love. In this version, celebrities get paired with contestants.

The players work through categories presented on the pyramid board. One partner gives clues to get their partner to say the word written on a card. As pairs guess correctly and sweep through categories on the board, they rack up prize money.

Ultimately, one contestant plays for the big money, typically $100,000. In that final round, they are trying to beat the clock and get every answer correct on the gameboard.

Season 8 will feature new celebrities and contestants teaming up for the game show. Season 7 featured celebrities including Tiffany Haddish, Ana Gasteyer, Wayne Brady, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Rosie O’Donnell.

The $100,000 Pyramid Season 8 premieres on ABC on Sunday, March 9, 2025.