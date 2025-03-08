Michael Strahan revealed his favorite NSFW grandpa nickname

Michael Strahan still isn’t used to being a grandfather, although he has some potential nicknames in mind.

The Good Morning America star stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show this week and spoke to actor and comedian Roy Wood Jr., who guest-hosted for Kelly.

Early in their chat, the former NFL star received congratulations for becoming a grandfather.

He admitted to Wood that he felt he wasn’t quite old enough to be one yet.

“No, you are. Respectfully. Respectfully,” Wood told him.

From there, the conversation shifted to Strahan mulling over the big question he’s asked the most since becoming a grandpa.

Strahan contemplates the best grandpa nickname and shares his NSFW favorite

Figuring out the best nickname for a grandad became the topic of discussion for Strahan and Wood, as the New York Giants legend mentioned that his grandson is still too young to care.

“I’m thinking Pimp Daddy,” Strahan told Wood, who seemed speechless.

“But I don’t think that’s gonna look too good when we go to the playground, so I’m thinking Big Papa,” he said.

“Uh, let’s workshop it. I’m not hating on Big Papa, but I feel like you too in-shape to be a Big Papa,” Wood said, adding, “Because Papa suggests gut.”

“You can’t be a Paw Paw because Paw Paw’s fix stuff. They do home improvement,” Wood joked, causing Strahan to lose it.

Wood said the nickname “Granddaddy” suggests someone in a rocking chair, and Strahan jokingly said, “Gotta take out my dentures.”

Strahan previously mentioned struggles with being called a grandfather

It’s not the first time Strahan revealed feeling too young to be a Big Papa or granddad. The news of his grandson’s birth arrived in September 2024 during Fox NFL Sunday.

Strahan spoke about meeting his grandson during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Onyx was born to Strahan’s daughter Tanita and her boyfriend Calenta.

“I went over after I finished up work at Fox yesterday, and I was holding him, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents,’” he said.

“But it’s the most amazing feeling because I don’t feel old enough, and everyone is like, ‘What is he going to call you?’ I don’t know. I almost want to do a survey,” Strahan shared.

He jokingly offered Gap-pa as another option for his nickname, based on his recognizable gap-tooth smile.

Last week, Strahan appeared a record-setting 21st time on Jimmy Fallon’s show, gifting him a customized jacket to celebrate the occasion.

During recent interviews, he also gave positive updates about his daughter, Isabella Strahan, following her cancer battle last year.

In addition, Strahan spoke to Wood about how he’s dealing with life now that Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, both have college boyfriends.