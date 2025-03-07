Michael Strahan reveals how he’s handling his daughters dating

Michael Strahan is trying to adjust to the concept of his twin daughters dating.

The former NFL defensive star’s size and ferocious skills caused trouble on the field for many opposing players.

However, he’s been retired for years and has since moved on to being a likable television personality.

Many viewers watch him throughout the week on Good Morning America or Sundays for Fox’s NFL coverage during the pro football season.

He’s appeared on multiple talk shows over the past several weeks and recently revealed that his daughters have boyfriends.

Strahan talked to Roy Wood about how he’ll handle things with the guys his daughters are dating.

Strahan admits he has to ‘tone it down’ when it comes to his daughters dating

With Wood filling in as a guest host for Drew Barrymore, he talked to Michael about him celebrating being a grandfather and how his daughter, Isabella, is doing with her health journey.

Wood said when the former defensive linebacker walked out from backstage, it seemed like he was entering the New York Giants MetLife Stadium and getting ready to play.

“For a minute there, you looked like a quarterback. I was about to hit you like [Tom] Brady or something,” Michael joked.

Strahan later gave an update about Isabella, who’s been cancer-free since last summer.

“She’s doing great. She’s got a boyfriend,” he revealed as some audience members groaned.

“Uh oh,” Wood said.

“You know,” Michael said, throwing his hands up briefly and adding, “It’s that kind of situation.”

Wood wanted to know if Michael deals with boyfriends and guys his daughters date in an intimidating manner like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s characters in the Bad Boys 2 film.

While the GMA star said he’s considered it and “done that before,” he’s testing a different approach with the dating situation.

“I’m trying to be like the dad that they’re not afraid to bring the boyfriend around,” he told Wood, adding, “so I gotta tone it down.”

Michael said he’s been sizing up the guys his daughter dates, just in case.

He shared that Isabella’s boyfriend is a “power hitter” for the University of Houston baseball team. Michael also revealed that Isabella’s twin sister, Sophia, has a boyfriend who pitches for the Duke University baseball team.

“These are some big kids,” Michael said, mentioning he needs to stay in the gym.

He also said he has two plans for handling any issues with Isabella’s boyfriend: Either call his dad or “call some friends for backup.”

Michael’s TV gigs continue amid recent developments

During the past week, Michael said goodbye to one of his colleagues, and difficulties arrived for GMA workers.

Michael’s Fox NFL Sunday co-star, former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson, announced his retirement from the TV spot. Michael then shared an Instagram post celebrating his friend and colleague’s retirement.

“It has been 17 seasons of fun and laughs sitting next to you. You’re truly one of a kind and thanks for being you and gifting me with one of the best friendships anyone could ever ask for,” he said in part of his caption to Johnson.

Michael hasn’t announced a departure from Fox, and it appears he’ll continue with a team that includes Curt Menefree, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, and Rob Gronkowski.

Meanwhile, ABC’s GMA had a major shakeup, with dozens of staffers laid off.

In addition, Good Morning America and GMA3 are merging into one production unit as ABC News looks to improve ratings amid declining television news presentations.

There were previous rumors about Michael leaving GMA or retiring, but as of this writing, he’s yet to indicate he’s leaving anytime soon. However, things could change suddenly, especially with ABC News cutting costs and changing how GMA does things.