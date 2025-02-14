Michael Strahan learns surprising Valentine’s Day romantic spot on GMA: ‘I’m gonna test it’

After a busy week of family and football, Michael Strahan returned to Good Morning America and learned about a surprising romantic hotspot.

The latest segment arrived before Valentine’s Day, with Strahan speaking to GMA guest Questlove about the Hulu documentary he directed: Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius).

However, the conversation switched to the February holiday celebrating love, with Strahan mentioning it to The Roots drummer.

The GMA star joked that he wouldn’t ask Questlove to be his Valentine because he is a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Strahan previously played for the NFL’s New York Giants, where he won a Super Bowl ring and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, his joke arrived days after fans criticized Strahan for supporting a rival team during his Super Bowl coverage on Fox.

However, with the season over, Strahan will have more time away from his other job to impress his Valentine’s Day date with the romantic hotspot he learned about.

Strahan is ready to ‘test’ Questlove’s surprising romantic hotspot

During his appearance on GMA, Questlove spoke about his favorite Valentine’s Day, which involved legendary musician Prince.

He explained that Prince “hit him up,” asking him to invite “all the cool people” to a roller skating party. However, it was at 11 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Questlove said they ended up at a roller skating rink with Prince, who was wearing some cool iridescent skates.

He then revealed that White Castle is the most challenging place to get into in New York on Valentine’s Day.

“You can get into Eleven Madison faster than you can get into White Castle,” he shared, referring to a fancy restaurant across from Madison Square Park.

“I’m gonna test it,” Strahan said several times, as Questlove told him the “only opening is like 11 p.m.” on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s the most romantic night you’ll ever have,” the Grammy winner told Strahan.

“You think I’m joking? Try to get into White Castle on Valentine’s Day!” he told the GMA host.

Strahan witnessed a sweet Valentine’s Day proposal and a wedding on GMA

Strahan appeared on the Valentine’s Day episode of GMA on Friday without his co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Instead, Rebecca Jarvis and Gio Benitez filled in for them to help present various news and information. However, since it was Valentine’s Day, GMA also featured a surprise proposal and wedding ceremony in the episode.

It was GMA’s Play of the Day, with Sam Champion pretending to pull a random couple off the street to be part of GMA’s studio audience. However, the man, named Daniel, was in on the plan.

Sam stopped them before a beautiful backdrop of red roses and curtains. He asked if Daniel had anything he’d like to say to the woman, Jacita, who he assumed was his girlfriend.

Daniel spoke about their journey together in love and eventually got down on one knee as his girlfriend became overwhelmed with tears.

“Oh my gosh. Yes,” Jacita eventually said after wiping away tears.

The couple hugged with others nearby, applauding for the sweet moment on Valentine’s Day.

Things didn’t end there, though. Sam told them they were getting married in 45 minutes on the GMA Valentine’s Day episode. Jacita seemed surprised at what was going on.

“Come on, we gotta go!” he told them and whisked them away into an elevator.

Strahan and Sam appeared backstage later, with Daniel dressed up in a tuxedo. Sam explained that it took weeks to plan all this, and Daniel was in on most of it.

However, they surprised him by revealing that GMA had brought his mother to the wedding after Daniel had previously thought she couldn’t attend.

Later, Strahan interviewed the couple about how they felt before they received a beautiful Valentine’s Day wedding courtesy of GMA. Jacita seemed surprised and emotional, while Daniel said he was “overjoyed.”

“We love love here on GMA. We couldn’t be happier,” Strahan told the couple as part of the segment.