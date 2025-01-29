Michael Strahan gets emotional on GMA after watching primetime special footage: ‘It’s hard to relive’

Michael Strahan admitted it was rough to see some of the footage from the upcoming primetime special, Life Interrupted, which provides a look at his daughter’s cancer battle.

After a lengthy hiatus, the football legend returned to Good Morning America on Wednesday. During that time, his co-stars exclusively announced the ABC News special.

Recently, viewers saw Strahan at his other TV gig, helping with Fox NFL Sunday’s coverage of the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

That appearance included some awkward on-air moments for Michael and his co-stars, including when their mics went silent during some of their comments.

Several days later, the Pro Football Hall of Famer was back at GMA in New York City alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During one segment of the morning program, things took an emotional turn for Michael, with co-stars there to support him.

Michael revisited some difficult scenes in GMA’s primetime special sneak peek

GMA’s Lara introduced an exclusive first look at the trailer for Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer. The documentary features Isabella opening up about her fight against cancer from late 2023 into last summer.

Michael and Isabella appear for interviews in the trailer, as does his other daughter, Sophia, who is Isabella’s twin. Michael’s ex-wife, Jean Muggli, is also featured in the footage.

“The first thing that went through my mind is, this must be a mistake,” Michael said during one interview scene.

“It didn’t really seem real,” he said, as a photo of him and Sophia at Isabella’s bedside appeared on-screen.

In another interview bit, Isabella is overcome by emotions as she spoke about learning she had medulloblastoma, which involves a fast-growing malignant brain tumor.

“You don’t really think the worst. Until you get told the worst,” Isabella confessed.

“I’m not gonna cry,” she said before beginning to fight with tears.

Muggli referred to learning her and Strahan’s daughter had cancer as “the worst moment any parent could expect.”

Strahan admitted to being “just scared” as a parent during those moments.

Additional footage in the trailer featured photos of Isabella with family and friends and video clips from her vlog or other filmed content. In one scene, she meets another patient whom she had an impact on, and they shed tears as they hug.

Michael became emotional with GMA co-stars

After GMA showed the trailer footage, they returned to Michael with Robin, Lara, and George.

Lara spoke about remembering the day Isabella finally rang the bell after completing her final round of chemo treatment and seeing her return to “the joys of being a college kid.”

“That was a rough start. It got happier at the end for me,” Michael said regarding watching the Life Interrupted trailer, adding, “It’s hard to relive it.”

His co-stars credited him, Isabella, and others involved in the documentary for making a difference in others’ lives.

“She’s really been open,” he said of his daughter, adding, “She’s been amazing. I think it’s helped a lot of people.”

Michael also thanked Robin for giving him helpful advice, which he repeated.

“As you said, and will always say, ‘Make your mess, your message,'” he said as he put a hand on Robin’s arm.

“She’s done that, and she’s a survivor and a thriver,” he said.

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer airs Wednesday, February 5, at 10/9c on ABC.