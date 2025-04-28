Michael Strahan blasts ‘unnamed source’ after Shedeur Sanders draft drop: ‘Put your name on it’

Former football star Michael Strahan didn’t hold back regarding his thoughts about Shedeur Sanders and his fall in the NFL Draft.

Michael appeared on Monday’s GMA with Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and co-stars, including Lara Spencer.

During the show, Lara presented a story about Shedeur, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and how the talented Colorado Buffaloes quarterback dropped to the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

He was also the victim of a cruel prank call during the draft. A caller informed him he was about to be drafted by the New Orleans Saints, but then told him he’d “have to wait a little bit longer” and hung up.

According to Lara’s report, a social media video showed several kids pranking Sanders by pretending to be the team’s general manager on the phone.

Shedeur eventually got drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round after initially being projected to go as high as No. 2 in the NFL Draft.

Michael blasted the ‘unnamed’ source for remarks about Shedeur Sanders

During GMA’s report, Lara also mentioned an “unnamed” NFL assistant coach who said Sanders had “the worst formal interview” they’d “ever been in.”

“He’s so entitled…but the biggest thing is, he’s not that great,” the unnamed assistant coach reportedly said.

Lara concluded her report at the desk, mentioning to Michael Strahan that the Cleveland Browns and his former team, the New York Giants, received high grades for their draft picks. However, Michael immediately shared his thoughts about her story.

“You know, Shedeur Sanders, I don’t think this kid should’ve dropped to the fifth round,” he said.

“I hate when you have unnamed sources. If you’re going to say something that bad to disparage a kid, put your name on it,” Michael said as he sounded off.

He also mentioned that he watched the NFL Draft with an excellent example of someone who got selected late and still had a great career: multi-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

“As Tom said, ‘Doesn’t matter where you’re picked.’ Economically, this may have hurt Shedeur Sanders, but opportunity-wise, it didn’t,” Michael said, as Robin and George nodded.

Michael also contended that Shedeur went to a team with a chance to “make a difference” as the Browns seek a star quarterback to help improve their dismal record from last year.

The former Giants star said Shedeur handled everything well and should be fine despite his surprising drop.

GMA viewers have seen Shedeur’s dad, Deion Sanders, appear several times on the program, including during the discussion of his Coach Prime docuseries, which featured Shedeur Sanders and other Colorado players.

Michael’s SMAC Entertainment helped bring the popular docuseries to Amazon Prime for multiple seasons.

GMA viewers and fans reacted to Michael’s rant

Michael’s passionate remarks about the Shedeur draft situation resonated with many fans as they flooded the comment section for GMA’s Instagram clip.

“So glad Michael used his platform to say what we all know!” a commenter wrote.

Another posted, “Mike pissed but he’s being professional”

“I’m glad he said something and he mentioned Brady cause they know what’s happening,” an individual wrote.

Other fans called it a “Strong stance” and said, “Loved that he spoke up. I could tell he wanted to say more but casually went to the next headline.”

GMA viewers agree with Michael Strahan. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

During the GMA star’s remarks, he mentioned his friend Tom Brady. The Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and things went well.

Tom achieved a legendary career with numerous records and achievements.

He won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael was also not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was a second-round pick in 1993 and became one of the celebrated Giants’ legends due to his impressive accolades and achievements.

Since retiring, he’s continued to shine off the field. His passion for the sport always remains, whether it’s a hot take on GMA or Fox NFL Sunday during the season.