Marvel has a new Hawkeye series coming in 2021 on Disney+, and it looks like it will include the passing of the torch.

Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) will take on Kate Bishop’s role, which Marvel Comics fans know well as the female Hawkeye.

Now, there is word that she has signed on for multiple appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and that could mean a huge thing for the future of The Avengers.

Marvel’s new Hawkeye signs on for multiple appearances

Steinfeld signed on last year to portray Kate Bishop, the teenage hero known as Hawkeye. She ended up as a protege for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner in the movies), although her first appearance was when Hawkeye was presumed dead in the comics.

Steinfeld and Renner will co-star in the Disney+ Hawkeye series, scheduled to hit late in 2021.

Collider reported that Steinfeld took a while to sign on for the role, and she said in an interview it had nothing to do with the idea that she would appear in multiple movies.

Steinfeld is also a musician.

“[The multi-project deal] didn’t play into any reason why I wouldn’t want to be involved, that’s for sure. My music is something I can do on the road and on the go,” Steinfeld said.

“Simultaneously with my acting obviously makes it a little more challenging, but it’s thankfully it’s something that I can continue and have continued to do and work on as I’m working on these shows.”

With multi-projects for Hawkeye, it brings up an old rumor looking more and more like it will come true.

Hawkeye and the Young Avengers

Hawkeye made her first appearance as a member of the Young Avengers.

Hawkeye was the first sign that this could be coming to fruition as the next Avengers version of the movies. The fact that Hawkeye was coming was followed with more hints of Young Avengers members.

WandaVision will feature the birth of Wanda and Vision’s children, which are named Tommy and Billy. For Marvel Comics fans, those babies end up transferring their essence into two teenagers who ended up as Wiccan and Speed, two other Young Avengers founding members.

Add to that the fact that Kang will appear in Ant-Man 3, and a young Kang known as Iron Lad was another founding member.

Another member was already introduced and is Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie, who ended up with Ant-Man’s growth powers. With Cassie and Iron Lad close in the comics, that could set up two more members.

The other two founding members were Patriot, someone who used a drug to replicate the super-soldier serum, and Hulkling, a mixed breed of a Skrull and Kree union.

There is no way that Wiccan appears without Hulkling. However, Patriot could easily end up switched out with Miss America, who will make her debut in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Also, Kid Loki is part of the time, which is a de-aged Loki. Depending on how the Loki Deisney+ series ends, that is a possibility.

The fact that Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye is sticking around for multiple appearances is almost assured that the Young Avengers is coming soon.