Marina Squerciati from Chicago P.D. and Torrey DeVitto from Chicago Med pose in swimsuits on Vietnam beach

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

One Chicago ladies Torrey DeVitto and Marina Squerciati have been spending time in Vietnam, and their time over there has been shared quite a bit on social media.

Torrey played Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast before her recent departure from the show. As for Marina, she continues to play Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast.

The reason that the women were in Vietnam was to celebrate a new animal sanctuary. The focus on this particular sanctuary has been bears, with Animal Asia asking people to “raise your paw” in support. Animals Asia’s campaign is to rescue the remaining hundreds of moon bears still trapped on farms in Vietnam.

The latest Animal Asia campaign led to Marina and Torrey traveling to Southeast Asia to help out the good cause.

Marina Squerciati and Torrey DeVitto share Vietnam trip photos

Marina and Torrey have shared a lot of photos from their time in Vietnam, including the collection on the Instagram post below.

In one of the photos, Marina and Torrey can be seen enjoying some of the sun on the warm beaches of Vietnam.

Marina also shared a new Instagram post where she said that she loved it in Vietnam.

Following a big event that took place in late May, Animals Asia thanked its supporters and everyone who turned out to help their cause.

One Chicago returns in Fall 2022

New seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will begin airing episodes in Fall 2022. It is likely that those new seasons will debut in September, possibly giving fans a lot of answers about the cliffhangers from this spring.

The Chicago Fire Season 10 cliffhanger was a big one, wrapping up an episode that spent a lot of time on the Stellaride wedding. But based on that last scene, everything may not be smooth sailing to start out Season 11.

Chicago Med left off with a fire in the apartment building owned by Will Halstead, showing a lot of characters in danger as the credits rolled. And that Chicago P.D. character death on the finale could lead to some consequences very soon.

To catch up on episodes of the three One Chicago programs, fans can stream them all using Peacock.

