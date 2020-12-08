Magnolia Network: What is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new network previewing on Discovery+?

Magnolia Network is an upcoming TV network featuring a slate of new content by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Magnolia Network, which will take over Discovery’s DIY Network, is a joint venture between Discovery and the Gaineses.

The network was originally scheduled to launch in October 2020. But the launch was postponed due to the production shutdown after the COVID-19 pandemic started earlier in the year.

The exact date for the launch of Magnolia Network has not been revealed. However, it will preview on Discovery Plus in January ahead of the official launch later in 2021.

Magnolia Network content previewing on Discovery Plus

Chip and Joanna Gaines took to social media earlier this month to post a trailer for their upcoming TV network. The trailer previewed several of the upcoming series from Magnolia Network.

The couple also announced that before Magnolia Network officially launches next year, fans will be able to stream an exclusive preview on Discovery Plus when it launches in the U.S.

Monsters and Critics reported that Discovery Plus will launch in the U.S. on January 4. So fans can look forward to seeing the exclusive Magnolia Network previews soon enough.

Magnolia Network content that will preview on Discovery Plus includes a new cooking show, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, where Gaines will share her best recipes.

Others include Road to Launch, Courage to Run, and the premiere episodes of 10 other upcoming original series in the Magnolia Network stable.

The new original series include unscripted shows such as Bespoke Kitchens, Family Dinner (ft. Andrew Zimmern), Restoration Road, The Fieldhouse (ft. Justin Bane), Home Work, and The Lost Kitchen.

The upcoming series cover subjects ranging from home renovation to food, cooking, gardening, and business.

“You can watch new episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, and the first episodes of ten original series! The team has been hard at work building this network, and we’re so excited that we get to share a piece of it.”

They also shared the good news on Instagram:

“We’ve been dreaming and planning and pouring our hearts into content for @magnolianetwork over the last year. Our network will launch in 2021, but we’re so excited to share a preview of what we’ve been working on this coming January on @discoveryplus.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines plan to revive Fixer Upper

The couple revealed earlier in the year that they were planning to reboot their Fixer Upper reality TV series. The rebooted series will be titled Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

The original series, which followed the couple working on home renovation projects, premiered on HGTV back in May 2013 and ended after the final episode of the fifth season aired in April 2018.

Fans were upset when the couple first announced back in September 2017 that they were ending the hit HGTV show.

But they revealed in an October 2019 interview on Today that while it wasn’t easy for them to end the show, they made the decision to focus more on their family.

They first teased plans to revive the show back in August 2020.