Discovery Plus: What is it and when does it launch?

Discovery Plus is a new streaming service scheduled for launch in the U.S. next month.

Discovery, the multinational media organization behind networks such as Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, and HGTV, is also the media organization behind Discovery Plus.

Discovery Plus will compete with Netflix and Disney Plus in an increasingly competitive field that includes other streaming services, such as Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and Peacock.

Here is everything we know about Discovery Plus.

When does Discover Plus launch?

Discovery Plus will launch in the U.S. on January 4. The service launched in the U.K. and Ireland in November.

Discovery also plans to launch the new streaming service in more than 25 other countries around the world in 2021.

The countries include Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Discovery Plus will also launch in Asian and South American countries, such as Brazil.

How much will the service cost?

The subscription will cost $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 per month without ads.

At launch, Verizon has a deal with Discovery to offer an extended free-trial of up to 12 months to customers with select plans.

What devices will support Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus will be “available across major platforms, including connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets,” according to the company.

What type of content will Discovery Plus offer?

Discovery Plus will be offering a mixed library that includes movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals.

Discovery Plus will offer U.S. subscribers episodes of popular shows and documentaries from Discovery’s existing networks and channels, such as Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, and Animal Planet.

The library will also include licensed content from A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime, and Group Nine.

Subscribers will be able to see shows, such as Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, and Ancient Aliens, as well as science and nature docuseries from BBC’s Natural History collection, such as Planet Earth, The Blue Planet, and Frozen Planet.

The service will also stream content by WWF, Oceana, The Explorers, and The Dodo.

“90 Day Fiancé Universe comes to discovery+ with exclusive new franchises,” according to Discovery.

The platform will debut BBC’s A Perfect Planet, a new five-part docuseries narrated by David Attenborough.

Discovery has announced plans to introduce new exclusive series, including shows and nature documentaries by David Attenborough, comedian Kevin Hart, chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis, and Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.