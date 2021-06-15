Lupin Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Omar Sy in Lupin Season 2. Pic credit: Netflix

Lupin spent two seasons telling the story of Assane, a fan of the classic Maurice Leblanc character Lupin.

Assane wanted revenge because a wealthy man named Pellegrini framed his father for a crime he never committed and his dad took his own life in prison.

This led to Assane building a new plan based on Lupin where he was able to finally reveal to the world what Pellegrini did and both the wealthy criminal and the corrupt police chief went to jail.

With his revenge complete, there was a twist at the end. The world also learned about Assane, and he had to go into hiding. That left fans wondering if there would be a third season (part) that could tell more of Assane’s story.

There is some good news on that front. A foreign website mentioned a third season for Lupin, and the show’s star — Omar Sy — responded to the site with an affirmative.

Here is everything we know so far about Lupin Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Lupin?

There is great news, as Lupin star Omar Sty said that there will be a third season of the series.

Sy did this with a tweet, as he revealed that a website promoting the third season was right, saying that “Lupin part 3 is confirmed.”

We can’t hide anything from you. 👀Lupin part 3 is confirmed! — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

Netflix has not confirmed this, but if Sy said it is happening, then it is happening.

Release date latest: When does Lupin Season 3 come out?

Since Netflix has not officially announced the return of Lupin for a Season 3, there is no way to know when it will hit the streaming service.

Lupin Season 1 hit on January 8, 2021 and Part 2 hit on June 11, 2021. Both were likely shot at the same time and were listed as a Part 1 and Part 2.

This means that the third part will probably not hit until 2022, as they need to shoot it first.

We will update this article with the news when it is available for Lupin Season 3.

Lupin Season 3 cast updates

Omar Sy will return as Assane, the lead character of Lupin. Since Sy announced the renewal, there is a 100% chance he will be back for the third outing for the show.

Ludivine Sagnier will be back as Assane’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, Claire, and Etan Simon will return as his son Raoul.

Antoine Gouy should be back as Benjamin, Assane’s close friend from his school days, who currently works as a jeweler.

Also potentially returning for Lupin Season 3 is Soufiane Guerrab as fellow Lupin enthusiast detective Guedira.

Other possibilities to return include Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem and Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier.

Also possibly returning in flashback scenes is Fargass Assandé as Assane’s father Babakar.

Finally, Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini and Vincent Garanger as corrupt police commissioner Gabriel Dumont were arrested at the end of Lupin Season 2, but their stories could continue.

Lupin Season 3 spoilers

Lupin stars Omar Sy as Assane, a master at disguise who set out to get revenge for his father, who was framed and imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. When his father died in prison, Assane set out to bring the man responsible down.

The end of Lupin Season 1 concluded with Hubert Pellegrini’s henchman Leonard kidnapping Raoul, Assane, and Claire’s son, Raoul.

Guedira arrived in town as Raoul was taken, finally coming face-to-face with Assane

Lupin Season 2 started at this exact moment.

Assane set out to take out Pellegrini for framing his father in the past.

It worked as Lupin Season 2 ended with Pellegrini taken away in a police car with corrupt police commissioner Gabriel Dumont, who helped cover up Pellegrini’s crimes to frame Assane’s father.

While the story with Pellegrini might have ended, Lupin has a chance to move to a brand-new story, separate from the lifelong vengeance Assane chased.

Assane has gone into hiding after a brief but moving goodbye meeting with Claire and their son on “Raoul’s bridge.” However, as he left, Assane said he would return.

Pellegrini has a direct line to the Minister of the Interior, so he could end up returning once again by escaping justice. There is also a chance Pellegrini wasn’t working alone and someone could come for revenge.

Finally, there could be a new villain that Assane sets out to take down, or possibly someone else from his past.

The good news is there are 17 novels and 39 novellas by Maurice Leblanc about Lupin, so there are plenty of stories to choose from it Netflix wants to continue telling the classic tales.

Netflix has yet to announce when Lupin Season 3 will premiere.