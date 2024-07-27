LIVE’s Mark Consuelos weekend in Italy is giving fans FOMO

While Kelly Ripa is having a fun weekend with her daughter Lola, Mark Consuelos uses his time off from Live with Kelly and Mark in Italy.

Kelly shared on her Instagram that she’s having an “endless summer” at her Hamptons home with her daughter, Lola Consuelos, while Mark is away.

As Monsters and Critics reported, he jokingly asked Kelly for permission to be away this long weekend since he wanted to see his team, Campobasso, FC, play a friendly game against a London team.

Mark also mentioned that he wanted to visit smaller towns in Italy to promote the team he and Kelly are part owners of.

Mark has traveled to Italy several times in the year since becoming a permanent co-host on LIVE, and each time, he returns with great stories for the viewers.

His trip this time seems to have fans wanting to come along with him, with one expressing a fear of missing out.

Mark has shared a bit of his trip on Instagram, triggering FOMO from a fan

After Mark shared a clip on Instagram showing him having fun in Italy with his soccer team, a fan shared they had FOMO, otherwise known as fear of missing out.

Mark and Kelly’s team is doing so well that it is worth putting time and effort into these promotional events that he is doing.

Mark’s son, Michael Consuelos, posted a wolf emoji, and another fan said, “As if I didn’t have enough FOMO ready.”

Mark quickly replied, “Get here,” and then had a bit of fun over what could have been a typo from another fan.

The fan told Mark, “I hope your team dies well thus season.” He cheekily replied, “Dies well or does well?”

A fan has FOMO on missing out on Mark’s trip to Italy. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Let’s hope the fan meant does well, for the team has already jumped up a division since Mark and Kelly have been involved.

After work, then comes the play for Mark

Mark shared several photos of himself in Italy with fans throughout the weekend, including one with him and some teenagers wearing the team’s jerseys.

Mark Consuelos with some soccer fans in Italy. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark also shared a photo of him at the beach. The image is captioned “Spiaggia,” which means beach in Italian.

While working to promote his soccer team in Italy, Mark Consuelos found time to go to the beach. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Perhaps Mark shared the photo to entice Kelly to come along next time.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.