Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady asks contestant ‘Are you trusting the audience?’ during big money game

A Let’s Make a Deal contestant had significant money on the line and continued to consult the audience for help.

However, host Wayne Brady wanted to make sure the contestant knew the answers herself.

During the popular CBS game show, Meishelle, a contestant wearing a Super Mario Bros Luigi costume, rushed down to the stage.

She participated in a game with a title making fun of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, featuring trivia questions.

Announcer Jonathan Mangum revealed she would play “Who Wants to Answer Multiple Choice Questions for Cash and Prize?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Wayne said she’d win money after correctly answering each multiple-choice question.

Wayne Brady grills contestant with LMAD trivia

For her first question, Meishelle had to say which curtain the Nissan Versa was behind for an earlier game. The audience shouted various answers, including several people yelling, “Three!”

“I’m gonna go with Curtain Three,” she told Wayne.

“Now, are you trusting the audience, or did you really remember that?” the host asked her.

She indicated she remembered it, and it was red. Wayne told her she was right, so she won $500.

For her next question, she had to recall what trip was inside the giant gift bag during the Silent Auction.

Meishelle turned to the audience again and seemed to get the answer “B” for Miami. That was also correct, winning her another $1,000.

“Look at you. Just killing it,” Wayne said as she celebrated on stage.

Next up, she received a $2,000 question, with Wayne asking her to recall the amount of the “first withdrawal” from the fake ATM earlier in the show.

Wayne asked Meishelle who she came to the show with, and she said it was her godmother. The host said she could check with her because she was giving some hand signs.

Her godmother was dressed in the Mario costume and said $400 in a microphone someone brought near her.

“I’m gonna trust her and go with the $400,” Meishelle said.

“I hope she’s right. Do you think she’s right?” Wayne asked.

“If not, she’s gonna need a ride home,” the contestant joked.

Thankfully, Andrea was correct, winning Meishelle another $2,000 in cash.

LMAD contestant could’ve won a bigger prize

It came down to a part of a game where the audience didn’t know the correct answer. Model Tiffany Coyne walked over near Wayne, holding three envelopes.

“You can keep what you have, which is $3,500, or pick one of these envelopes,” the host said, adding, “Two of these envelopes have Zonks, I’ll be honest with you.”

“But the third envelope has $10,000,” he said, offering her a big decision.

For fun, Wayne had her say which envelope she would’ve chosen. She went with the gold envelope.

She would’ve been correct in that situation to go with her instincts, as the gold envelope contained $10,000.

Despite that, Meishelle still left with $3,500, thanks to knowing a few answers herself and a bit of audience help.