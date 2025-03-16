Let’s Make a Deal contestant wows Wayne Brady with job reveal before Car Pong

Wayne Brady held various unique jobs before hosting Let’s Make a Deal, which led him to his successful career in entertainment.

In the past, that included working as costumed characters at theme parks and in shows. Wayne’s talents in acting and comedy include singing, dancing, and improv, all of which add to his ability to dazzle viewers.

He even dropped a Neil deGrasse Tyson diss track during one of his recent public improv moments.

On the Fabulous Car Friday episode of Let’s Make a Deal, Wayne called a contestant to the stage to try to win a car.

She had a chance at a shiny red Alfa Romeo, valued at over $43,000, but needed to conquer Car Pong to win it.

Before the car reveal, the contestant’s job reveal in a nearby part of California wowed the game show’s host.

LMAD contestant’s job amused host Wayne Brady

Wayne’s choice from the audience was a contestant, Jenna, dressed as a hula dancer.

“I was a professional hula dancer for 15 years of my life,” she revealed after Wayne inquired if she did hula.

After Jenna shared that she had done hula dancing in Burbank, Wayne wondered where she performed.

She shared that she danced “off of Victory” at a liquor store, which stopped the host and caused him to laugh as he hunched over.

Once he recovered, he found out it was a dance studio near the liquor store where she performed.

After that reveal, she told Wayne she also was part of a women’s improv comedy group.

LMAD contestant tried to conquer Car Pong

With the background details out of the way, she learned she was playing Car Pong for an Alfa Romeo.

Car Pong has a similar setup to the popular Beer Pong game, in which individuals bounce a ping-pong ball and try to land it in cups.

For the Let’s Make a Deal version, each cup had money or the word “CAR” in it. If Jenna bounced a ping pong ball into the “CAR” cup, she’d win the Romeo. She could also win cash.

Wayne said she had five seconds to achieve this but gave her the chance for 15 more seconds. On the game board, she had to determine which of the three titles were real Harry Potter movies.

With 20 seconds to play Car Pong, it was enough for Jenna to land one of her ping pong balls in the “CAR” cup, causing her to become emotional when she realized she had won.

Fans expressed excitement over the Car Pong win, commenting, “It was so fun to see her win the car!” and “Yes she won. Loved seeing her win.”

Pic credit: @letsmakeadealcbs/Instagram

Let’s Make a Deal’s Fabulous Car Friday episode aired on Friday, March 14.

At first, Wayne appeared truly confused and then amused by the contestant’s job location reveal. Once things were back on track, he was delighted to see a fellow entertainer win that fabulous car.