Let’s Make a Deal contestant dazzles Wayne Brady with ‘most stylish’ dance for St. Patrick’s Day

Let’s Make a Deal celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in style, with Mega Money Monday as contestants looked for luck on the game show.

The audience members wore green to celebrate the annual holiday and hoped to find that pot of gold leprechauns are often nearby.

Host Wayne Brady called a contestant to the stage wearing a yellow jacket, blue vest, light green pants, and a dark green leprechaun top hat.

Wayne met the contestant, King Jaquell, who indicated he was a military veteran and now a podcast host.

The contestant spoke about attending the Essence Festival, which Wayne also attended.

After their conversation, he learned he could win $10,000 on Mega Money Monday, an excellent reason to celebrate.

LMAD contestant danced his way through the Mega Money game

“Let me get that, Wayne! Let me get that, Wayne! Let me get it. Let me get it,” the excited contestant said as she jumped from side to side and danced around.

Wayne seemed entertained and amused by King Jaquell’s moves, calling it the “$10,000 dance.”

The game involved a board between Wayne and announcer Jonathan Mangum with numbers one through 15. Behind 13 numbered circles was a cash amount of $200 or $400. However, behind two circles was a dreaded Zonk.

To win the $10,000, King Jaquell had to pick numbers and accumulate $2,000 cash on the gameboard before finding a Zonk.

He started great with a $400 reveal and another dance to celebrate. After another $200 and $400 discovery, he told Wayne, “Keep the party rolling.”

“Let me get nine,” he said in a funny voice, causing some audience members to laugh.

That was another cash amount, and he kept the party going with Wayne and Jonathan.

After King Jaquell reached $1,800 on the gameboard, he did a quick jog in a small circle on stage, followed by some jumping jacks.

Wayne offered him the chance to walk with that prize, but he announced, “We gonna keep the party rolling!”

The contestant chose two from the board as his final selection. In a dramatic reveal, Wayne counted before taking the numbered circle off the board and revealing $200.

With that, King Jaquell dropped onto the stage, spun around for a breakdancing move, and laid flat on his back as cash rained down for the $10,000 win. Audience members also celebrated with cheers and applause.

“That’s the most stylish win we’ve had on Let’s Make a Deal,” Wayne said, delighted by the contestant’s energetic and creative moves on stage.

Fans reacted to seeing the contestant’s Mega Money win on St. Patrick’s Day

Many Let’s Make a Deal fans celebrated the contestant’s recent success and impressive St. Patrick’s Day moves. In the Instagram comment section, some fans offered congratulations or emojis to praise the win, while others reacted differently.

“He did an awesome job! So glad he won! He was funny,” a fan wrote in their comment.

Another said, “That’s what I’m talking about,” while one fan wrote, “LMFAO that man said ‘Just don’t tell my wife.'”

CBS game show winners continue adding creative elements to their celebratory dances on stage.

The recent on-stage spin on the March 17 episode of Let’s Make a Deal was the second breakdancing move to pop up on a CBS game show.

A recent The Price Is Right episode featured a contestant who did the worm dance near host Drew Carey to celebrate his big win with style.