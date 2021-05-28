Leaving Netflix in May: ABC’s American Crime Seasons 1-3

American Crime is leaving Netflix. Pic credit: ABC

Fans of the ABC crime drama American Crime will be devastated to find out that the series will be leaving Netflix in May 2021. This critically-acclaimed series originally debuted in 2015 and contains three seasons that aired until 2017.

The show dived into the lives and families of individuals on trial after a horrific crime. It often provided intense commentary on the fallout of the crime and the participants’ interpersonal relationships.

As American Crime is an anthology series, each season introduces a new group of recurring actors. The show’s main cast remains the same, with the chosen actors playing new characters.

All three seasons feature the award-winning actors Felicity Huffman, Regina King and Timothy Hutton (Ordinary People), as well as Richard Cabral (M.C. Mayans) and Benito Martinez (How To Get Away With Murder, 13 Reasons Why).

What is American Crime about?

Netflix writes, “This anthology series unfolds a different story arc for each season, with dramas focusing on aspects of American life and the criminal justice system.” The streaming platform describes it as “emotional” and “violent.”

Season 1 takes place in California and follows a “home invasion come wrong,” where a local war veteran was murdered and his wife was brutally assaulted. It was given a 94% by Rotten Tomatoes. Critics preferred the following two seasons, rating Season 2 with 95 percent and Season 3 with 100 percent.

The second season takes place in Indiana and explores a harrowing investigation into a sexual assault case at a private school. The show’s final season takes place in North Carolina and offers a powerful commentary on immigration and worker exploitation. Actor Sandra Oh guest stars in this season.

When is it leaving Netflix?

Netflix has announced that the last day to stream Seasons 1-3 of American Crime is May 29. This information can be found by clicking on the title on the streaming platform. Underneath the series’ MA rating, it reads, “Last days to stream: May 29.”

This isn’t the only program to get cut by Netflix, recently the platform removed all seasons of BBC’s Sherlock and the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being A Wallflower.

Fans, old and new, were upset to hear of this news and have been rushing to stream the series one last time on Netflix. One fan tweeted, “I started watching American Crime last night because it’s leaving Netflix and I’ve always been interested. And damn, it pulls no punches. I’ve only seen two episodes, and there have already been several moments that made me gasp. Looking forward to the rest.”

I started watching "American Crime" last night because it's leaving Netflix and I've always been interested. And damn, it pulls no punches. I've only seen two episodes, and there have already been several moments that made me gasp. Looking forward to the rest.

American Crime Seasons 1-3 is streaming on Netflix until May 30.