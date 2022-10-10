Law & Order Thursdays preview: The new faces on the squads show their stuff

Camilla Belle as Pearl Serrano on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays look to give the new faces some major challenges this week.

On the mothership, Law & Order, the murder of an author exposes a possible serial killer to challenge the Cosgrove-Shaw partnership.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will have the new detective Grace Muncy adjusting to a challenging case of a home invasion turned kidnapping.

Then, Law & Order: Organized Crime has another cop going undercover in a hard spot to expose a killer.

This comes after some strong character work on the other Law & Order shows that builds on the big season premieres.

This should be an intriguing week to give the newbies on the shows some time to shine.

How did Law & Order do in the ratings this week?

After the big crossover season premiere and the second week offering more drama, this past week showed a shift in Law & Order’s ratings.

The mothership Law & Order saw a downtick to 4.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. Meanwhile, Law & Order: Organized Crime matched series lows with 3 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

On the other hand, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit saw an uptick to 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, beating out the Season 19 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy.

The mothership Law & Order was a powerful episode for Price as he found himself in the aftermath of a subway shooting. Price then had to go against his own ethics, seeking the death penalty for the shooter.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had the main story on a celebrity trial clearly based on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard scandal and fallout.

But the real focus was on Rollins dealing with the aftermath of her shooting, which could set up Kelli Giddish’s upcoming exit.

Law & Order: Organized Crime had the team trying to stop crook Kenny Kyle, who was on a murderous rampage that included kidnapping a child.

While they caught him, the question was if they could get him to flip on Teddy Silas.

This sets up some more twists for this week’s episodes.

What’s coming on Law & Order Thursdays this week?

The night begins on Law & Order as Benefit Of The Doubt shows the murder of a tell-all author exposing a possible serial killer.

“When the young author of a tell-all book is found dead, Cosgrove asks a former mentor for help with the case. Price has an uphill battle in court when a search and seizure is deemed illegal.”

The trailer pushes Cosgrove and Shaw hunting the man, which could end up jeopardizing Price’s case.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has The Steps We Cannot Take, where the team handles a brutal home invasion that has new detective Grace Muncy learning how SVU works.

“A home invasion and kidnapping leads the SVU to a shocking discovery. Muncy tries to fit in with the squad.”

The trailer shows Muncy taking Benson’s advice to adjust her wardrobe, but still, the question is if she can adapt from gang work to the tougher world of SVU crimes.

On Law & Order: Organized Crime, Reyes uses his undercover skills to pose as a prisoner to try and trick Kenny into talking in Spirit In The Sky.

“With a suspect in custody for Henry Cole’s murder, Reyes goes undercover at Rikers to gather more information from him. Pearl and Teddy make a difficult decision to ensure construction on the casino stays on schedule.”

Stabler uses his own experience to warn Reyes how dangerous undercover work can be, as he’s on a timetable to get Kyle to open up.

These turns and thrills should add to the new seasons of Law & Order Thursdays for another great week of drama.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order Season 22 at 8/7c on NBC.