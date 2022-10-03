Law & Order Thursdays preview: The cops go to extremes on some cases

Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are amping up some serious thrills this week.

After having what amounted to a “second season premiere” week, all three shows have some big stuff planned.

The mothership Law & Order has Price right in the middle of a brutal crime. This will drive him to go further than usual, prosecuting the offenders and perhaps crossing a line.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit breaks in a new detective while taking on a case based on a recent celebrity trial.

Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime has the detectives on a chase to capture a criminal and rescue a hostage.

This promises some big twists on the franchise, which can only lead to more excitement on Thursday nights.

How did Law & Order Thursdays do in the ratings this past week?

After kicking off the season with an epic three-part crossover between the shows, the Law & Order series settled into their regular time slots and saw a mild lowering in ratings.

The mothership Law & Order gained 4.5 million views with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actually did better with 4.7 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating. However, Law & Order: Organized Crime was down to 3.6 million viewers with a 0.5 demo rating.

The mothership Law & Order was the first case for new partners Cosgrove and Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), as their investigation of a young woman’s murder led to a highly charged case involving the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had a case of a gang attack addressing Rollins (Kelli Giddish) handling the aftermath of her shooting in the crossover.

It also introduced Detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett), who, at the end of the episode, joined the SVU team.

Law & Order: Organized Crime had the team breaking in new Detectives Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello) and Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) as Stabler began investigating a corrupt casino owner.

There was also Bell facing the end of her marriage, which shook her badly.

This week promises some compelling storylines that are sure to rock fans.

What’s coming on Law & Order Thursdays this week?

The night begins with Law & Order as Vicious Cycle has Price in the middle of a brutal subway shooting that leads to a charged trial.

“A deadly subway shooting has Cosgrove and Shaw racing to find the culprit before another attack is orchestrated; Price and Maroun struggle to put their ethical principles aside when the U.S. Attorney’s office pushes for the passing of the death penalty in the case.”

The case will have Price tangling with an old flame (played by Claire Coffee) as being on the scene may push him too far in seeking a conviction.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will have Muncy’s first day at SVU be a big one with a case that appears to be based on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in Mirror Effect.

“Benson tries to help a pop star in a volatile relationship; Rollins struggles with taking the stress of work home with her; Fin teaches a rookie a lesson in respecting fellow officers.”

Muncy looks to be adjusting to how SVU works while Rollins is still handling the effects of her shooting. It’s also likely to put a typical Law & Order spin on the trial.

Law & Order: Organized Crime’s episode, Catch Me If You Can, picks up right where last week left off as the team is tracking a murder suspect who stole a car… unaware there was a child inside it.

“Stabler, Bell and the task force scramble to track down a murderer before he takes desperate action. Jamie blames himself when a mistake leads to further tragedy. Jet makes a crucial discovery that could save a child’s life.”

It appears that this episode focuses entirely on the chase as the team has to race to save the child and find the suspect’s connection to the Silas casino.

It should be a very exciting night of drama and action to continue these strong seasons of Law & Order Thursdays.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order Season 22 at 8/7c on NBC.