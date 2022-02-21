Lacey Chabert signs two-year deal to produce and star in movies for Hallmark

Lacey Chabert in the Hallmark Channel movie The Wedding Veil. The actress recently announced she has signed a two-year deal to produce and star in content for Crown Media Family Networks. Pic credit: Crown Media

Lacey Chabert will headline and produce several movies for Hallmark Channel as part of a multi-year deal. The actress, who has made more than 30 movies with the network, will also help develop content for Crown Media’s other platforms.

“Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming for Crown Media Family Networks, in a press release. “… She inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about – the transformational power of love and making people feel good – and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire, and touch our audience.”

Hamilton also talked about Chabert’s work behind the scenes. The actress was instrumental in bringing The Wedding Veil trilogy to the small screen. The movies, based loosely on the Lori Wilde book There Goes the Bride: Wedding Veil Wishes Book 1, featured Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney as friends who discover an enchanted wedding veil that brings true love to the person who owns it.

“Lacey is a prolific behind-the-scenes creative partner, developing and executive producing many of our highest-quality, most-beloved projects of all time,” Hamilton Daly said.

Chabert shared the news in a post to her Instagram account.

“Making these movies with @hallmarkchannel has brought such joy to my life. I’m deeply grateful for the journey to continue! Thank you so much for your support,” she wrote in the caption.

Lacey Chabert’s long career

Chabert made her television debut in 1994 as 11-year-old Claudia Salinger in the Fox series Party of Five. She appeared in the movies Lost in Space, The Wild Thornberrys, and Mean Girls.

Her first film with Hallmark Channel was 2010’s Elevator Girl. Chabert played Liberty Taylor, an eccentric, free-spirited young woman who gets trapped in an elevator with an uptight lawyer. She went on to star in the Hallmark movies Matchmaker Santa (2012), A Royal Christmas (2014), A Family for Christmas (2015), and A Christmas Melody (2015).

She and Brennan Elliott co-starred in the All of My Heart movie series for Hallmark Channel, as well as the Crossword Mysteries for Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, which she also helped produce.

New connection

In a statement released through the network, Chabert said she is excited to begin a new chapter with Crown media.

“My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers,” Chabert said. “I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.”