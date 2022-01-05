Lacey Chabert: Hallmark tells female-driven stories

Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, and Autumn Reeser in The Wedding Veil, which will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 8 at 8/7c. Pic credit: Crown Media

Over the years, actress Lacey Chabert has starred in more than 30 films for the Hallmark Channel, including mysteries, romantic comedies and of course, Christmas movies.

The Mean Girls star said she is proud to be associated with the network because it tells stories that focus on women.

“It’s a very unique place in our business where it’s female-driven stories,” she said in a recent Forbes interview.

On January 8, the network will premiere The Wedding Veil, the first in a trilogy of movies starring Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser. Chabert also worked as an executive producer on the films, which was a new experience for her.

“Having been in this business almost my whole life, it’s been a goal that has been realized to be on the other side of the storytelling,” she said. “I’ve learned so much, and I’ve been able to apply my 30-plus years in this business to these movies.”

About the movies

The Wedding Veil trilogy is based loosely on the Lori Wilde book There Goes the Bride: Wedding Veil Wishes Book 1, about three college friends who discover an antique veil that is allegedly enchanted.

“Whoever is in possession of the veil will find true love,” the shop owner tells the women in a preview of the first movie.

Chabert’s character, Avery, buys the veil and soon meets a handsome stranger (played by Kevin McGarry) who helps her investigate the origins of a painting she finds in the museum where she works.

In the second and third films, which will air in February, Sweeney’s character, Tracy, and Reeser’s character, Emma, also find true love.

Lacey Chabert shared a post on Instagram to promote the movies, which she called, "a celebration of friendship, romance, and the legend of a very special veil."

A long partnership

TV veteran Chabert said she was thrilled to bring the story to the small screen.

“This has been a long-time passion project of mine,” the actress said in an interview to promote the movie.

The movies do more than perpetuate the ideal of true love; they celebrate the beauty of friendship, she said.

“The story really sits in the friendships,” she said. “And these three women are soul mates.”

Chabert said making movies with Hallmark is rewarding because the network features stories about woman, which are often uplifting in their message.

“When I meet people, the common thread is always, ‘Thanks for doing something that’s uplifting,’” the 39-year-old told Forbes. “Those movies helped me while I was recovering from surgery or going through a difficult time in life. At this point, I kind of consider it an honor to be a part of bringing some goodness into the world.”

The Wedding Veil will premiere on Saturday, January 8, on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

The Wedding Veil Unveiled will premiere on Saturday, February 12, on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

The Wedding Veil Legacy will premiere on Saturday, February 19, on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.