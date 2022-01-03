Two new mysteries coming to Hallmark in February

The cast of Cut, Color, Murder, which will premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on February 6. The movie stars Julie Gonzalo as Ali Bowden, a small-town stylist who uses the gossip she learns from her clients to solve a murder. (Pic credit: Crown Media)

A new sleuth will be joining the ranks at Hallmark Movies and Mysteries next month. Julie Gonzalo will star as stylist Ali Bowden in the original movie Cut, Color, Murder.

“These two new friends have a special project coming up,” Gonzalo wrote in an Instagram post from the set of the movie, which will air on Sunday, February 6 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c. In the photo, she is posing with her co-star Ryan McPartland, who plays detective Kyle Crawford.

Also in February, Candace Cameron Bure will return in the 18th installment of the Aurora Teagarden series, Haunted by Murder, which will air on Sunday, February 20 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

“Just wrapped another Aurora Teagarden Mystery,” Bure wrote in an Instagram post. “#18 !!!! I can’t believe we started these movies 7 years ago. I love bringing you family friendly entertainment and can’t wait for you to see this new one!”

About Cut, Color, Murder

According to a synopsis released by the network, Cut, Color, Murder stars Gonzalo as Ali Bowden, a popular stylist in her small town, who treats her clients to great haircuts and lots of gossip.

When her sister (played by Grace Beedie) decides to enter the local beauty pageant, Bowden is excited to help her get ready for the competition. But when the pageant director is found murdered, everyone involved in the show — including Ali’s sister — is considered a suspect.

Gonzalo will join the ranks of stars such as Lacey Chabert, Alexa Penavega, and Ali Sweeney, who have all played sleuths for the network.

The actress, who was born in Argentina and moved to Miami when she was eight years old, has appeared on several TV series, including Supergirl, Veronica Mars, and Grey’s Anatomy. She is also a Hallmark movie veteran, starring in Falling for Vermont (2017), The Sweetest Heart (2018), and Jingle Bell Bride (2020).

Candace Cameron Bure returns as Aurora Teagarden

Candace Cameron Bure and Natasha Bure in the 2017 movie Switched for Christmas. The mother and daughter will star in the movie Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, coming to Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on February 20. (Pic credit: Crown Media)

Candace Cameron Bure will return as “Roe” Teagarden in the February premiere of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder. In the movie, Aurora’s mother, Aida (played by Marilu Henner), buys an old mansion in town that is allegedly haunted.

Aurora is not a big fan of the move, as she and her best friend, Sally Allison, discovered a dead body in the house years before.

Bure was joined in the movie by her 23-year-old daughter, Natasha, who played a teenage Aurora in a flashback sequence. The mystery marks the second time the two have worked together on a Hallmark project. In 2017, they starred as mother and daughter in the movie Switched for Christmas.

Cut, Color, Murder will air on Sunday, February 6 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder will air on Sunday, February 20 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.