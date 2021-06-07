Aurora Teagarden (played by Candace Cameron Bure) and Nick Miller (played by Niall Matter) must solve a mystery before they can tie the knot in the latest installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series on Hallmark. Pic credit: Crown Media

The Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel has announced it will air back-to-back showings of the Aurora Teagarden series on Sunday, June 13, in preparation for the premiere of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part at 8/7c.

The latest installment in the series will see Aurora “Roe” Teagarden (Candace Cameron Bure), marry long-time boyfriend Nick Miller (Niall Matter). But before they can make it to the altar, they must solve the murder of a man found in a local warehouse.

When the police begin investigating the crime, Roe and Nick realize they were with the victim the night he died, and that people who knew the man are hiding something.

Things become even more complicated when Roe’s father, Charles (played by Andrew Airlie), comes to town to meet the groom. In a preview interview for the film, Bure said the film brings up an important part of matrimony.

“You’re not just marrying your bride,” she said. “You’re marrying someone’s family.”

Second time a bride

Bure said it was only the second time she has played a bride on TV.

“Here’s the surprise,” she said. “Everyone thinks I’ve been married a bunch of times on television. They’re like, ‘How many dresses have you worn?’ But this is actually only my second time in 27 Hallmark movies and well over 35 or 40 TV movies in general, it’s only my second time getting married on TV. And the first time is on Fuller House.”

In the Full House reboot, Fuller House, Bure’s character married her high school sweetheart in a triple ceremony that included her sister Stephanie and her best friend Kimmy.

In real life, Bure has been married to hockey player Valeri Bure since 1996. They have three children, Natasha, Lev, and Maksim.

The first time Candace Cameron Bure played a bride on TV was in the Full House reboot, Fuller House. Pic credit: Netflix

Mystery marathon

Til Death Do Us Part is the sixteenth installment in the Aurora Teagarden film series, which debuted in 2015 with Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick. The movies chronicle the adventures of a small-town librarian and amateur detective. They are based on the mystery series by Charlaine Harris.

To get fans ready for the latest film, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will host an Aurora Teagarden marathon on Sunday, June 13. The lineup will include Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: An Inheritance to Die For at 10/9c; Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play at 12/11c; Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek at 2/1c; Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited And It Feels So Deadly at 4/3c; and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How To Con a Con at 6/5c.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Til Death Do Us Part will premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Sunday, June 13, at 8/7c.