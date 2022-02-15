Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney say friendship is the true love story in The Wedding Veil trilogy

Victor Webster and Alison Sweeney in The Wedding Veil Legacy. The third movie in The Wedding Veil trilogy will premiere this weekend on Hallmark Channel. Pic credit: Crown Media

The Wedding Veil Unveiled, the third movie in The Wedding Veil trilogy, will air this weekend on Hallmark Channel. The films, which feature Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney, follow an allegedly enchanted wedding veil that brings love to the person who owns it.

In the first two movies, Chabert and Reeser found true love. In the third, it’s Sweeney’s turn.

But in a Facebook Live interview with all three stars, the woman touched on the fact that the relationship between the female characters in the movies makes up the true love story.

“I think the sisterhood is at the heart of these stories,” Chabert said.

Reeser agreed, saying that the relationship between the three characters reminded her of her own friendships in real life.

“The love stories that have meant the most to me in my life are the love stories between me and my friends,” she said. “I think friendship gets put in a second-place position and for so many of us, those are the relationships that carry us through our life.”

The Wedding Veil Parts 1 and 2

In the first of the movies, The Wedding Veil, the audience was introduced to Avery, Emma, and Tracy (played by Chabert, Reeser, and Sweeney), who have been best friends since college. Every year, they meet up for a weekend in a different city. While in San Francisco, they visit an antique store, where Avery comes across a beautiful lace wedding veil.

The store owner claims it is enchanted and will bring true love to its owner. Though her friends are skeptical, Avery is smitten, and she buys the veil. The next thing she knows, a handsome stranger (played by Kevin McGarry) enters her life, and she soon falls in love.

In the second movie, Reeser travels to Italy for work and does some research on the veil, tracing it to the island town of Burano. She too meets a handsome stranger (played by Italian actor Paolo Bernardini), whose family made the lace for the veil. They end up in love and living happily ever after.

In the third movie, which airs this weekend, Tracy ends up in possession of the veil, though she doesn’t believe that it is magic.

“Tracy is the skeptic,” Sweeney said. “She is the non-believer. She’s also the one who is already in a relationship.”

But Tracy’s relationship is put to the test when her boyfriend moves to Los Angeles, leaving her in New York. She takes the veil to a tailor for some repairs, where she meets a handsome stranger (played by Victor Webster). They grow close and, despite her skepticism, Tracy falls under the spell of the veil.

Long time coming

In their joint interview, the actresses said working together was a dream come true.

“The fans have been asking for so long when will we see a crossover,” Chabert said.

Reeser talked about how nice it was to connect with the other two, especially in an industry where women are viewed as constantly in competition with each other.

They also talked about how much fun they had traveling together. The second movie was filmed on location in Italy and Bulgaria, so the women were able to be tourists during their time off.

“A lot of times when I’m on location, you’re usually solo on those trips,” Chabert said. “You don’t get the opportunity to share it with your friends in life. To get to do that with you both was really special.”

The Wedding Veil Legacy will premiere on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 19 at 8/7c.