Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert, and Alison Sweeney bonded while filming The Wedding Veil Unveiled in Europe

Autumn Reeser and Paolo Bernardini in The Wedding Veil Unveiled. Pic credit: Crown Media

Last month, Hallmark Channel introduced viewers to Avery, Emma, and Tracy in the first of The Wedding Veil movies.

The three college friends, played by Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Ali Sweeney, are at the center of a trilogy about an allegedly enchanted veil that brings true love to the person who possesses it.

In The Wedding Veil, Chabert’s character found her happily ever after when she connected with Peter Hastings (played by Kevin McGarry).

This weekend, it will be Autumn Reeser’s turn to fall in love.

In The Wedding Veil Unveiled, her character, Emma, travels to Italy to find out more about the veil. She meets a handsome local, but she tries to ignore her feelings for him since she is just getting out of a long-distance relationship. This proves impossible when the stranger turns out to be a family member that produced the lace for the veil.

Reeser posted on Instagram about the movie, saying the trilogy had been in the works for several years now.

“Two days before the world shut down, I signed on to a trilogy of movies with Hallmark,” she wrote. “We were supposed to start filming them in April 2020…which of course did not happen as the world scrambled to make sense of our new reality. A lot of hard work and logistics and sacrifices went into getting this ship back in the water, which finally happened one year later. I’m pleased to say that ‘The Wedding Veil: Part 1’ finally premieres this Saturday on @hallmarkchannel!”

On location for The Wedding Veil Unveiled

In a recent interview with People, Reeser, Chabert, and Sweeney talked about how much fun they had making the movies. The second one was particularly enjoyable, and they said because it was shot on location in Italy.

“When Autumn was doing her movie, Ali and I were in Bulgaria together, and so we had a lot of time off,” Chabert said. “We were only there for a portion of it, but we were able to spend a lot of time together.”

Sweeney joked that without help from her co-star, she might never have made it to her final destination.

“Thank goodness Lacey was my traveling companion because honestly, I would probably still be in Munich right now if not for Lacey Chabert,” Sweeney said. “I was like, ‘I’m pretty sure that sign means we need to go that way.’ I didn’t know what day it was.”

The Wedding Veil Unveiled premise

In The Wedding Veil Unveiled, Reeser plays a professor of art history spending a semester in Italy. In her spare time, she researches the veil Avery wore at her wedding at the end of the first movie.

She traces its origin to the town of Burano. With the help of her new acquaintance, Paolo (played by Italian actor Paolo Bernardini), she discovers it has a connection with his family. As they try to figure out how the veil made its way from Italy to San Francisco, Emma and Paolo develop feelings for each other.

Reeser said she learned a lot while making the movie, including some important lessons from her co-stars.

“I learned a lot from Ali about standing in my power,” she told People. “I realized how much more room there is for me to stand in my power, and for me to stand in my experience and to speak up and not be afraid of using my voice. She was one of my great lessons from this year.”

The Wedding Veil Unveiled will premiere Saturday, February 12, at 8/7c on Hallmark.