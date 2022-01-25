Lacey Chabert managed to sneak her grandparents’ wedding photo into her latest Hallmark movie

Kevin McGarry and Lacey Chabert in the Hallmark movie The Wedding Veil. Pic credit: Crown Media

Actress Lacey Chabert always takes a memento from the movies she makes. The Mean Girls star also likes to add a personal touch to her projects.

“I try to put a lit piece of myself into it,” she said.

In an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Chabert said she wore her wedding dress in one of her Hallmark movies. In her most recent film with the network, The Wedding Veil, she added a framed photo of her grandparents on their wedding day to the on-set props.

Chabert also helped produce the movies and said she worked for years to make them.

“This was a passion project of mine,” she said.

Inspired by fans

“A lot of the fans of the Hallmark movies have asked over the years, Will you ever, will there be a crossover? Will you ever be in a movie together?'” she said. “So I was just thrilled to have the chance to collaborate with Autumn and Ali and have this movie come together.”

Long a staple of Hallmark movies, Chabert said she appreciates the network because it tells stories driven by women.

“It’s a very unique place in our business where it’s female-driven stories,” she said in a recent Forbes interview.

In The Wedding Veil, Chabert, Reeser, and Sweeney play college friends who reunite in a different city every year. During a visit to San Francisco, they find a wedding veil in an antique shop that is allegedly enchanted.

“Whoever is in possession of the veil will find true love,” the shop owner tells the women in a preview of the first movie.

Keeping the veil

Kelly Ripa commented on the veil’s beauty and asked if Chabert would keep it.

“There’s a big discussion right now as to what’s going to happen to the veil,” Chabert said. “And I’m like, I mean, if it needs a good home, I would definitely take care of it just in the interim.”

Also, during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Chabert talked about homeschooling her daughter. She told a story about encouraging her daughter to work hard and then relayed the response she got from the five-year-old.

“She goes, ‘You know, Mom, sometimes in life you have choices. You get to choose yes, or you get to choose no. And for this, I’m choosing no,” she said.

The Wedding Veil Legacy will premiere on Saturday, February 19, on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.