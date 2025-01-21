Ken Jennings reveals his dream Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant and game show’s ‘Mount Rushmore’

Ken Jennings wants viewers to know that the Celebrity Jeopardy! he hosts isn’t the same as what viewers see on Saturday Night Live.

SNL has famously parodied the special installment of the gameshow with some of their famous contestants, including Sean Connery, Katie Lee Gifford, Robin Williams, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Various SNL stars make their impressions of famous people, typically in a hilarious fashion.

They’ve even parodied one of their beloved cast members, as they had Jimmy Fallon appear as a fake Adam Sandler during the 1998 episode’s sketch.

While the parody often portrays celebrities as dumb, Ken praised the recent group of celebrities competing on the real-life Celebrity Jeopardy! he hosts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“This is like legit. These folks are smart. A lot of them were broadcasters, stand-up comics. We had Neil deGrasse Tyson,” he said Tuesday on Good Morning America.

“These might be our smartest celebrities ever, and that’s a high bar because we all know how smart celebrities are,” he joked.

Jennings named his dream contestant for Celebrity Jeopardy!

During GMA, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Rebecca Jarvis played some of their own version of Jeopardy! with the show’s host.

They gave Ken clues, allowing him to share stories and insights about the show or give his opinions.

Some of the categories Ken received included “Mean Girls? Try Dream Girl,” “Name Dropping,” and “Hotel Superstitions: No Vacancy.”

At one point, Ken chose the Mean Girls category for $200, which led to an interesting tidbit from Ken.

Robin read the clue: “She’s the famous comedian behind the hit movie Mean Girls, who’s also your dream Celebrity Jeopardy guest.”

“Who is Tina Fey? I would love to book Tina Fey on Celebrity Jeopardy! She seems quick. Maybe it’s just celebrities with glasses always seem very smart to me,” Ken said.

“Note to self,” Lara joked, seeming as if she wanted to appear on the game show too.

Fey returned to SNL to appear on the show’s December 21 episode to celebrate host Martin Short joining the now-famous Five-Timers club. Fey is among those five-time hosts, along with Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, and others.

Ken’s Jeopardy! Mount Rushmore includes legends

To close out his GMA Jeopardy! game, Ken chose the Set In Stone category for $500, and Rebecca Jarvis read the clue.

“Fans of the show are debating right now which contestants should be on this famous American landmark,” Rebecca read.

Ken said he’d seen the fan debates about which contestants should go on the Mount Rushmore of Jeopardy! and called it “tricky” to decide. Lara immediately said he should be on there.

“Modesty precludes me,” he said, adding there are “too many great contestants to fit on a mountain.”

Instead, he indicated that his Mount Rushmore would include many of the major legends associated with the long-running game show.

Ken listed the late great Alex Trebek and announcer Johnny Gilbert. He also said show creators Merv and Julann Griffin deserved a spot on his mountain.

Despite Lara’s suggestion that Ken should also get a spot, the game show joked that he’d be there as “the ranger giving the tour.”