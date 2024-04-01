Jeopardy! honors the late Alex Trebek with campaign to raise funds to save cancer patients’ lives

Jeopardy! is celebrating a significant milestone as it turns 60 years old.

The long-running trivia show has undergone several changes throughout the decades, but if there’s one thing that comes to mind when viewers think of Jeopardy!, it’s Alex Trebek.

Alex served as Jeopardy!’s host for 37 years, and it didn’t take long for him to become a household name.

But Alex had to step down from his position when his battle with pancreatic cancer interfered with his career, and sadly, Alex lost his battle with cancer in November 2020.

Although Alex is gone, he’s certainly not forgotten, as evidenced by a recent campaign announced by Jeopardy!

On Instagram, Jeopardy! announced its 60th birthday in a post dedicated to Alex and his legacy.

Jeopardy! revealed that for every Jeopardy! Anytime Test taken by fans of the show, it will be donating $6 to the Alex Trebek Fund at Stand Up 2 Cancer in Alex’s honor.

“The #JeoparDAY! 60th Diamond Celebration is here 🥳 Join the festivities by taking the Anytime Test (even if you’ve already taken it this year!) with the link in bio,” the caption began.

“We’re proud to donate $6.00 per test (for the first 10,000 tests) to the Alex Trebek Fund at @SU2C #Jeopardy!” it continued to explain.

What is The Alex Trebek Fund?

The Alex Trebek Fund was launched “to accelerate critical research with the goal of better treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.”

The campaign aims to reach $250,000 to fund the science behind fighting pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek’s replacements on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! debuted in 1964, and in 1984 Alex was featured as the host. Alex became the longest-running host on television, filming over 8,000 episodes during his career.

Following Alex’s passing, several guest hosts took over until Ken Jennings was hired as Mr. Trebek’s permanent replacement.

Ken shared hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik until December 2023, when Mayim announced that she would no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!

In an Instagram post dated December 15, 2023, Mayim told her followers that “Sony informed [her] that [she] will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!”

Earlier this year, Jeopardy!’s executive producer, Michael Davies, mentioned that consistency was a major factor in choosing Ken as Alex’s permanent replacement, as was wanting a single host.

Although Mayim wasn’t chosen to take over for Alex, Michael Davies mentioned Jeopardy! producers were open to working with her on future primetime versions and spin-offs.