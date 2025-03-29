Joy Behar calls out The View audience for non-reaction to Hot Topic

Joy Behar didn’t let The View audience off the hook regarding their low energy on Friday’s show.

While Whoopi Goldberg was off, Joy appeared alongside co-hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The group discussed political topics as they often do early in the program, including a conversation about United States allies and tourists from other countries not traveling to visit here as much.

One of the countries mentioned was Canada, prompting Joy to turn to the audience and ask for some participation.

“How many people are from Canada? Just clap,” she said.

“I made my point,” Joy said when nobody clapped, seemingly indicating that no Canadians had traveled to see the show.

Joy called out the audience during The View’s Hot Topic discussion

After a commercial break, Joy mentioned that people today use many “new terms.”

“Have you heard the term salt-coating?” she asked as she turned and pointed to the audience members.

“No? Ok,” she said, as Ana began laughing about the lack of responses.

“Is this audience awake?” Joy asked, seeming to chastise them before it was apparent she was joking.

“They are wonderful,” her co-star said.

“There aren’t enough Canadians in this audience,” Joy said as everyone laughed.

The term refers to the opposite of “sugar-coating,” where someone is brutally honest with a friend. Joy’s co-star, Sara Haines, said she calls it “Joy-coating.”

Joy asked about an example of someone telling a friend when they feel their friend is “dating a loser.”

The audience woke up as people applauded and cheered as if answering Joy’s question with a resounding “Yes.”

“The audience came alive!” Joy announced.

Joy’s co-star said they ‘went off the rails’ while recording the show

During that “salt-coating” discussion, Sunny told everyone that Joy will “salt-coat” everything when talking with her friends.

“But I like that. I think a real friend is an honest friend,” Sunny told her during Friday’s show.

Joy also explained that she loves all of her co-stars and friends and is coming from a good place when she tells them her opinions.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram clip shared Friday, Sunny appeared on camera speaking about The Weekend View. Joy was leaving and wished everyone a “good weekend.”

“Joy, we went off the rails for The Weekend View,” Sunny said as Joy appeared on camera in dark shades carrying a purse and a bag of snacks.

Joy walked over to her and said a colleague called it “the best thing she’s ever seen.”

“It was so nuts. We were a little tired. A little crazy,” Sunny said, with Joy adding before exiting, “Everybody was funny.”

“It was a little crazy,” Sunny reiterated about the recently filmed episodes before walking away to end the clip.

The Weekend View premiered in January, giving viewers additional content to watch featuring the co-hosts each weekend. Fans can watch the latest episodes every Saturday on ABC News Live.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.