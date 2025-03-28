Whoopi Goldberg slams The View crew for sneaking a topic in the show

When Whoopi Goldberg is not feeling good about a topic, she isn’t afraid to say so, even if it could make her bosses at The View unhappy.

The veteran performer recently shared that she would never host an episode of Saturday Night Live, even though they want her back anytime; she is that firm in her convictions.

A recent topic on The View displeased her, and she chided the crew for letting it slip past her and onto the air.

Whoopi loves her political discussions, and so do her fans, but some of the trivial gossipy topics bore her to death, especially now when she is mourning a devastating loss.

One similar story had Whoopi shaking her head and chastizing the crew for allowing it onto The View’s venerable stage.

Whoopi unhappily claims the crew snuck in this topic

If Whoopi is unhappy, she will let everyone know as she did with a recent segment that seemed to bore her on The View.

The topic was the much-talked-about Ben Affleck/ Jennifer Lopez divorce. Every news outlet has already discussed it, and Whoopi did not want to.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Whoopi recently differed with Joy on a different marital topic, but Ben/JLo proved too dull for her time.

Once Whoopi read the cue card, she sighed and said, “You had to sneak it in… because you know I’d never do this.”

Whoopi discussed the article about Ben and Jennifer and then went on to discuss life after divorce and whether it is better for people’s sex lives. All this was too much for Whoopi, and she began to show her angst when discussing this subject.

Her body language said it all as she flopped around and eventually hit the bell, which she kept next to her to end the discussion.

The segment’s video, shown below, is also available on The View’s YouTube channel.

Maybe next time, the producers on The View will read the room and find another more engaging topic for Whoopi.

Whoopi shares her next fabulous listen

Whoopi shared a rare post on her Instagram highlighting a book she finished listening to that she loved.

Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert is a book by Bob the Drag Queen, and Whoopi recommends everyone pick it up for a great read or listen.

As always, Whoopi is unafraid to share things she loves and criticize those she doesn’t.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.