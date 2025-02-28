Jenna Bush Hager addresses marriage speculation after not wearing ring

Jenna Bush Hager hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring.

The host of Jenna & Friends addressed speculation that she may have marriage woes after seeing speculation.

Fortunately, Jenna and Henry Hager are still happily married. Behind the scenes, nothing is happening between the couple.

During an episode of Jenna & Friends, Jenna revealed that she had seen the comments about her marriage and wanted to clarify things.

Her answer led to reminiscing about Savannah Guthrie’s 50th birthday party and another ring mishap.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, the reason behind the missing ring isn’t anything salacious.

Here’s why Jenna Bush Hager doesn’t have her wedding ring on

As Jenna Bush Hager continues to run her show without her longtime friend and former cohost, Hoda Kotb, she has been more aware of the comments circulating.

After receiving comments about not wearing her wedding ring, Jenna addressed the issue and gave viewers a bit of storytime.

She said, “I’m not wearing one now because I broke my finger, but don’t worry, I’ve seen some of the comments; Henry and I are still very happily married.”

Jenna then discussed how she lost her husband’s grandmother’s sapphire ring while she was celebrating Savannah Guthrie’s 50th birthday in 2022.

Not wearing her ring brought back that memory, which she likely didn’t want to relive. Once her break heals, she’ll return to wearing her ring and avoiding speculation.

Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager’s relationship timeline

Jenna Bush Hager met her husband, Henry Hager, in 2004 during the presidential campaign trail.

Initially, they kept their relationship quiet. It wasn’t until 2005 that news of Jenna and Henry dating was made public.

They were engaged in 2007 and were married in May 2008. This year marks 17 years of marriage for the couple and nearly 20 years of knowing one another.

Jenna and Henry share three children: Mila, Poppy, and Hal.

Much of her life with her family remains private. The spotlight on her and her family doesn’t appear to be something she loves, which is understandable given her being thrust into the public eye while her father, George W. Bush, was the president.

She has forged her own path in life, working with NBC in some capacity since 2009. Working as an anchor and correspondent throughout the years, Jenna has been a huge presence for the network. Now, she hosts Jenna & Friends, part of Today’s morning programs.

Jenna was happy to clear up any speculation there may be trouble in paradise, even though it wasn’t the juicy story that some thought it might be.