Savannah Guthrie shares rebel phase of ‘ditching class and smoking cigarettes’

Today viewers might not guess that anchor Savannah Guthrie had a wild side to her, but she did.

The mom of two wouldn’t have dreamed she’d be where she is now when she was in high school.

Savannah’s career is something to be marveled over, especially as it continues to soar.

While speaking out and promoting her children’s book, Mostly What God Does Is Love You, the Today star opened up about her life and what got her to where she is now.

Waking up with Savannah every morning is a treat, as many tune in to watch her and Craig Melvin deliver the nation’s biggest news and throw a little fun in there, too.

Even a prestigious mom of two like Savannah had her wild moments.

Savannah Guthrie was a teenage rebel

Speaking to PEOPLE, Savannah Guthrie opened up about her rebellious phase while attending high school.

She talked about how no one saw talent in her, and they even gave an example, saying, “Nobody was like, ‘There’s a natural talent!’ At all! No one. And by the way, certainly not in high school when I was ditching class and smoking cigarettes at Denny’s and barely got into college and almost didn’t pass the SAT.”

Savannah also revealed, “If I had seen me, if anyone had seen me, it would be the last person you would ever say, ‘Boy, that one’s got potential.’ It’s the truth!”

Savannah Guthrie’s new children’s book is about faith

Savannah Guthrie’s latest endeavor, Mostly What God Does is Love You, is available now.

It is a continuation of the book she released last year, which received plenty of positive feedback.

Two of Savannah’s biggest supporters are her mom and her former co-anchor, Hoda Kotb.

When talking about writing the book, Savannah opened up about sharing her faith.

She said, “I was so afraid because I didn’t really know how it would be received. What I’ve learned is that there’s a real yearning for deep conversation about things that matter, and it doesn’t mean there’s all these people that agree with me. They may or they may not. It’s just that it opened a conversation and that’s a gateway to real connection with new people, but also people I’ve known for a long time.”

Her first attempt at writing about faith went over well. With this new book debuting and three other titles under her belt, Savannah Guthrie should add author to her resume.