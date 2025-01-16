Jelly Roll leaves Jeopardy! players stumped

You know you’ve made it big when you are a clue on Jeopardy!.

During a recent episode of the popular quiz game show, players were left stumped when a clue in the category Pop Culture People had Jelly Roll as the answer.

The $800 clue left all three contestants stumped and gave Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, laughing.

When the contestant chose Pop Culture People for $800, the clue read, “2 differing Hot 100 tunes in Oct. 2024: Tate McRae’s ‘It’s OK I’m OK’ & ‘I Am Not Okay’ by this singer with a sponge cake name.”

Jelly Roll shot to fame over the last few years, dropping two mainstream albums and appearing on TV and social media apps.

I Am Not Okay was a massive hit in 2024 and was taken from his latest album, which dropped on October 11, 2024.

Bunnie XO shares Jelly Roll Jeopardy! clip

After the January 15 episode of Jeopardy! aired, Bunnie XO snapped a video of the clue and the three contestants who did not know Jelly Roll was the answer.

She made it a reel and captioned it, “Y’all lmaoooo.”

Jelly Roll embarks on lifestyle transformation

After his career had taken off, Jelly Roll worked to transform his life.

Losing weight and getting into better shape has been a huge goal for the Son of a Sinner artist, who has already lost over 100 pounds.

Changing his habits and adding more exercise into his routine has helped. Jelly Roll has been open and honest about the struggle.

Jelly Roll toured with Alexandra Kay and Warren Zeiders last year and recently wrapped things up. It was a huge experience for the artist who had been independent and on his own for years before hitting it big.

Much has changed for the convict-turned-inspiration, who had spent years in and out of correctional facilities. He decided he wanted more and got clean after having to take and raise his daughter, Bailey. Bunnie stepped in to help, and the couple has been raising her for years.

Giving back has been a part of his journey. Jelly Roll often spends time with incarcerated men to share his testimony. He also spoke to Congress about the fentanyl crisis as someone who has bought and sold drugs. It was a big step and a move he felt was necessary.

Plenty is happening for Jelly Roll and his family right now, and being a Jeopardy! clue was a highlight.