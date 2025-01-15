Jeopardy! filming paused, no date set for return to production

Jeopardy! is currently on a filming hiatus.

Due to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the popular weeknight trivia show is pressing pause on production.

The decision was made to protect the cast, crew, and live audiences from the wildfires, which are still smoldering across the Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena.

The hiatus is only temporary, however, as Deadline reports.

The outlet states that the January 15 and January 17 episodes will not be filmed this week at Sony Pictures Studios, and the tapings will be rescheduled to a later date.

As Deadline noted, “It’s not clear when it will return to production, but was next set to film January 27.”

Jeopardy! attendees received a memo informing them of the filming interruption

As The U.S. Sun reports, Jeopardy! audience members who were slated to attend this week’s tapings were sent a message alert informing them of the postponements.

“Due to the severe weather conditions and out of an abundance of caution and safety for all, all of next week’s Jeopardy show tapings have unfortunately been canceled,” the message read.

The memo continued, “This tournament will likely move; however, we have not been given any information about new dates as of yet. We do hope to see you in the future at a taping of Jeopardy! We apologize for the inconvenience but hope everyone stays safe.”

Tournament of Champions is postponed

The filming disruption will affect the Jeopardy! tournaments, meaning that the Invitational Tournament initially scheduled to film on Wednesday, January 15, Thursday, January 16, and Friday, January 17, will be postponed.

Future air dates are anticipated to be pushed to late February or early March.

Sony Pictures Studios, located in Culver City, California, has not been evacuated. However, the lot is located just south of the Pacific Palisades, an area affected by the wildfires, with just 15% containment, per The U.S. Sun.

Jeopardy!’s crew consists of around 40 production members and 75 post-production members, not including the contestants or the audience members in attendance during each taping.

Jeopardy! producers have not addressed the hiatus on social media, nor has the show’s host, Ken Jennings, who hasn’t been active on his X (formerly Twitter) page since December 30, 2024, or his Instagram feed since January 7, 2025.

Jeopardy! isn’t the only show being put on hold this week due to the fires, either.

Wheel of Fortune—which also films at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City and is hosted by Ryan Seacrest—has also halted production.

A source confirmed to The U.S. Sun that “there are no new dates set in place yet, but everyone is actively doing as much as they can.”