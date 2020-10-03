Is Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix in the US?

The Vampire Diaries enjoyed immense popularity over eight seasons and 171 episodes with fans still wanting more. It gained a cult following as fans watched weekly stories about a love triangle involving a teenage girl and two vampire brothers vying for her.

TVD originally aired on The CW from 2009 through 2017, and then the American supernatural teen drama arrived on Netflix for viewers to stream. It’s been available to stream there ever since.

However, reports have suggested the streaming platform is set to lose Vampire Diaries.

So is Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix in the United States?

Netflix lost Vampire Diaries in some regions

The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev as teenager Elena Gilbert along with Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore and Paul Wesley Stefan Salvatore. The show’s main story generally revolved around Elena’s love triangle with two brothers who are vampires in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia.

Back in March of 2019, Netflix announced that The Vampire Diaries was leaving the platform. However, this was only for certain regions including Netflix Australia and New Zealand.

The Netflix ANZ Facebook shared a post with the sad news, saying, “Sadly we must say farewell to the Vampire Diaries on March 1st. If you’ve got a spare 5 days, 2 hours and 33 minutes, give it one last complete binge before it’s gone.”

At that time, Netflix also issued a statement to let everyone know what was going on.

“When we acquire the licenses for shows or movies, they’re not ours forever. Sometimes we’re able to renew stuff, but occasionally we don’t get the option. We hate losing shows just as much as you do, but it just comes with the territory,” the statement said, according to Pop Buzz.

Will the US Netflix lose the Vampire Diaries?

So far, the good news appears to be that Vampire Diaries is sticking around on the Netflix platform in the United States. All eight seasons are currently available to watch on the streaming service. It also is likely to stay around in other regions, besides those mentioned, for now.

That should allow longtime fans and new viewers to continue enjoying this supernatural series through Halloween, and hopefully for several months beyond that. For those who want more scares, consider checking out some of Netflix’s best horror movies.

It’s worth noting that Netflix and The CW’s parent companies, Warner Bros. and CBS, signed a deal back in 2011 to allow the streaming service to show various CW series after their season finales. Those shows included Riverdale, Supernatural, The Flash, and Arrow.

While Netflix and The CW extended the deal in 2016, The Verge reported that they chose to no longer continue with the deal as of May 2019.

So while a number of shows from The CW will find their way over to Netflix, at some point they will likely be gone from the streaming platform. There’s speculation that The CW shows might make their way over to the new streaming service HBO Max, which is owned by WarnerMedia.

The Vampire Diaries is currently streaming on Netflix in the United States.