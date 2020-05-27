HBO Max launches and Harry Potter fans have reason to celebrate

HBO Max launched today, and while there were plenty of people disappointed that they can’t access it yet on their TVs, Harry Potter fans rejoiced.

One of the key franchises that are now exclusive to HBO Max is the Harry Potter series, and all eight films are available at launch for fans to relive.

Harry Potter on HBO Max

Harry Potter is one of the franchises that get the full treatment on HBO Max as the new streaming giant launched on May 27.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Harry Potter joins other big-time movie series like the Lord of the Rings movies (all six of them) and the Matrix Trilogy. This puts HBO Max on the path to compete directly with Netflix when it comes to fans.

All eight Harry Potter movies will stream for the first time thanks to HBO Max. While the films were part of cable networks on-demand offerings in the past, this is the first time that all eight movies were grouped for a single streaming-only service.

This stretches from Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone in 2001 to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011, and fans can watch the journey of the boy wizard from an innocent first-year student to the young man who fell Lord Voldemort in its entirety now.

All 8 Harry Potter Movies are on #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/8DPh6Jzlpa — myvcrstillworks (@myVCRstillworks) May 27, 2020

On top of the great movie franchises, HBO Max also offers a ton of beloved TV series, including Friends, South Park, Big Bang Theory, and movies from the DC Comics world.

Also coming later next year will be the long-awaited Zack Snyder cut of Justice Leauge, something fans online have been begging for since the movie initially hit theaters in the Joss Whedon cut.

Can you see HBO Max on TV?

The problem is that not all Harry Potter fans can see the franchise through HBO Max on their TVs.

HBO Max launched on May 27 but was missing three principal partners in Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Comcast. The deal with Comcast came at the last minute, and it is on that, but anyone without a cable deal that uses Roku or Amazon Fire to watch TV is out of luck.

Currently, these subscribers can still watch movies and TV shows on their computers or smart devices, such as Android and iPhones, but there is no way to stream it on TV through Roku or Firesticks.

Viewers can stream HBO Max through most Apple decides, Google Android devices, Sony’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s Xbox One, and select Samsung TVs made after 2016.