Is Severide leaving Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire Season 13 has been a stressful one for Severide.

Jack Damon is the new face at Firehouse 51, and he told Severide during the Season 12 finale that they share the same father.

The two sons of Benny Severide have worked side by side at the firehouse on many calls now, but the situation may be untenable.

Damon is new and still has difficulties following orders. He is good at the job but hasn’t found a rhythm with his boss, Stella Kidd.

It gets more complicated because Damon’s boss is his brother’s wife. That’s something the new chief could get mad about when he learns.

A call during Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 2 had Damon ignoring Kidd’s order, and then Severide covered for him. But Severide later came clean.

The episode ended with Severide telling Damon they couldn’t work together and one needed to leave Firehouse 51.

Drama at Firehouse 51 with the Severide brothers

Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) frequently gets placed in storylines questioning his future at the firehouse. It’s a narrative the writers have used numerous times, and they have employed it again during Season 13.

The promo for the next episode of Chicago Fire plays right into it, with Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) seemingly removing someone from the house.

Someone sits with their back to the camera as Pascal dishes out some unfortunate news during the Episode 3 promo.

“You’ve broken my trust,” Pascal says over action footage.

“I’m dismissing you from this firehouse,” Pascal says as the intensity of the background music grows.

We then get brief glimpses of Severide, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) before the narrator tells us to tune in again next week.

Is Severide leaving Firehouse 51?

“We can’t work at the same firehouse,” Severide told Damon on the new episode. “One of us has to go.”

After lying to protect his younger brother, Severide realizes something has to change.

No announcement was made about actor Taylor Kinney leaving the Chicago Fire cast. Typically, news that big would get leaked in advance, especially so fans could tune in for the final episode of a popular character.

On the surface, this seems like another narrative intended for fans to think Severide might be done. Things could get worse for him before they get better, though. If Pascal feels Severide lied by withholding he was working with his brother, the chief could be pretty upset.

Pascal already warned Severide about working with family members. But he trusted him since it appeared to be going well with his wife (Kidd).

The synopsis for the October 9 episode has Severide working with Tom Van Meter (Tim Hopper) on an arson case and Pascal questioning Kidd’s leadership.

Chicago Fire fans must tune in to learn where this dramatic storyline leads. The promo suggests someone is leaving Firehouse 51, but would the show move on without Severide?

Below is the NBC promo for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 3 (for October 9).

