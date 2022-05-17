Is Morgan leaving Fear the Walking Dead for good?

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 13 of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Morgan Jones (Lennie James) sailing off into the non-radioactive sunset with baby Mo (Avaya White).

Prior to that, he had been determined to help bring down Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) who has an exclusive community inside a high-rise building now referred to as the Tower.

However, after much discussion with Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Morgan decided to leave in order to protect the baby from the upcoming war as well as the radioactive landscape.

But is Morgan gone for good now?

Morgan left with Baby Mo in Episode 13

Morgan Jones was first introduced way back in Season 1 of The Walking Dead. An ongoing conflict between Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Saviors led to Morgan deciding to leave.

After a really long walk, he ended up on Fear the Walking Dead.

At the time he left, he said it was because he kept hurting the ones he loved. And, once more, it seems that Morgan has decided to get out while the going is tough.

However, this time around, someone he cares very deeply about told him to go. Episode 13 saw Grace (Karen David) leaving a message for Morgan, telling him to leave the Tower and its conflict far behind.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

As pointed out by Screen Rant, while explaining this to Alicia, Morgan also noted that he “left some folks [he] cared about once before and it has never sat right with [him.]”

Of course, Morgan is talking about Rick’s group and those he left behind in The Walking Dead.

So, does this mean Morgan is leaving Fear the Walking Dead for good?

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark and Lennie James as Morgan Jones, as seen in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Will Morgan return to Fear the Walking Dead?

Since the nuclear explosion, various characters have been trying to escape the hot zone but have been unable to travel through certain areas of high radiation safely.

This has left them trapped inside small pockets of safe spots and why they want to bring down Victor and have everyone live peacefully inside the Tower.

Episode 13 saw the brief introduction of a new character, Maya (Candice Michele Barley), who entered the area via the water and that is why Morgan decided to leave on the raft with Baby Mo, in the hope that they will safely travel to an area that is not polluted with nuclear fallout.

It certainly looks like this could mean Morgan has left the show for good but, according to Distractify, this is not the case.

They state that Lennie James is still credited on IMDb for the final episodes of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Along with this, James is also listed as appearing in Season 8.

However, there has been no official confirmation on Morgan’s fate and viewers will have to continue watching in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.