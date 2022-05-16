Fear the Walking Dead recap: Morgan steals Strand’s zombie defense

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Fear the Walking Dead has spent Season 7B gearing up to see a war against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), and the latest episode was no exception.

However, Episode 13 (titled “The Raft”) sees an opportunity to attack sooner rather than later.

So, does Strand’s Tower finally get attacked? Well, let’s find out.

Sherry and Dwight meet a newcomer

Episode 13 opens with the introduction of a new character. The woman has managed to enter the area without knowing the radiation levels.

Also, she came in by boat, so the survivors might finally have a way out of their current hell hole.

The woman is looking for her son, and while the plan is to attack the Tower, Dwight (Austin Amelio) sends her there anyway because he thinks she might find her son there. But, seriously, what person goes missing overnight and somehow makes it all the way to Strand’s Tower just like that?

After that, a lot of conversation comes up during the episode between Dwight and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) about their “moral code.”

Mostly, it involves Sherry reminding Dwight of what a douche he was under Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Christine Evangelista as Sherry and Austin Amelio as Dwight, as seen in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Morgan leads the walker conga line

Meanwhile, Morgan (Lennie James) radios in and needs some help finding a dropoff point for all the walkers he has gathered from Strand’s Tower so that they can then go back and attack.

Huh, who knew it would be that easy to put the Tower in a compromised position?

Strand has made a huge deal about the walkers surrounding his stronghold and how they protect the place.

However, after John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) smuggled Baby Mo (Avaya White) out to Morgan in last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, it seems those walkers just up and left the Tower.

Strand is absent in this week’s episode, but I’m not sure why he just let all those walkers leave. They’re his main defense, right?

He has an antenna and can transmit his radio signal, we saw that last week too. But, somehow, Strand doesn’t even play loud music in order to draw his undead crew back.

Maybe he’s too busy drinking his endless supply of whiskey? Or perhaps he thinks his Rangers can just go out there and get those walkers back?

Either way, we see none of this in Episode 13.

Instead, with them all Team Morgan now, Morgan needs somewhere to dispose of the undead, and the nuke crater mentioned by Arno (Spenser Granese) a couple of episodes ago, might be just the thing he needs.

The nuke crater is the ideal dumping ground

Except, when he gets there, the crater is empty.

It seems that someone has let all the walkers out and now they are roaming free.

There is some speculation that this person might be Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her mysterious group that was mentioned in a trailer for the return of Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead.

As yet, though, we have no idea who has done this, and now Morgan is looking for a new dumping ground.

I mean, surely he could just dump them in the crater. If Strand wants them back, he can’t just magically do that before Morgan’s group attacks.

But that’s not the way the writers of Fear the Walking Dead saw it. They decided Strand could retrieve the walkers and reassemble them around the Tower, so Morgan keeps looking.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Alicia turns up

While all of this is going on, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is back on the scene and she struggles with Morgan’s plan to attack the Tower.

After all her talk of war and taking on Strand, now she thinks things are going too quickly.

But it gives Morgan some time to lament over people he left behind in the past and explain that Mo means more to him than Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group or even Alicia’s because he is intent on doing everything he can not to fail the child.

As if that will make up for him literally walking off the set of The Walking Dead and into Fear the Walking Dead.

Austin Amelio as Dwight and Christine Evangelista as Sherry, as seen in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Sherry and Dwight can’t agree on things

While all of this is going on, Sherry and Dwight are back to their usual trick: bickering. It seems Dwight is suddenly all dad jokes and coo-coo over Mo, who has been placed in their charge so that Morgan can lead walkers across the barren landscape.

Sherry is not liking his attitude. But, let’s face it, when does she ever?

From the start of the episode, I was sure Sherry was being a bigger b**ch than normal because she was pregnant but Fear the Walking Dead wants to drag that s**t out as long as possible before getting Sherry to check her pregnancy test (which she took ages ago but refused to check until now).

Meanwhile, while Morgan is just discovering he can’t dump the walkers for ridiculous reasons, Sherry and Dwight manage to find the perfect place.

Remember back when Teddy (John Glover) was locking Alicia in a bunker so that she could lead his people after the nuclear devastation he was about to cause?

Well, Dwight and Sherry just happened upon the place after being pursued by the newly appointed bad guy, Wes (Colby Hollman), and a bunch of Strand’s Rangers.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

To the bunker, they go

Quickly, they decide to go inside, and Wes’ group eventually pursues them there.

However, the plan is to sneak out of the drainage tunnels as Morgan and Alicia lead the walkers inside.

Unfortunately, once they reach the tunnels, they realize they might be stuck.

Sitting back with Baby Mo, they have another chat and decide to check the pregnancy test.

And, wouldn’t you have it, once they discover that Sherry is actually pregnant, she goes all superpowers on the ruined tunnel, and they manage to escape.

Did Will, though? We won’t know until next week it seems.

The submarine is compromised

While all of this is going on, the submarine starts leaking radiation, and it is time to abandon ship.

So, Alicia pretty much decides this really is the catalyst she needed to finally attack Strand.

But, before they do, Morgan and Baby Mo set off on a raft that Sherry found at the start of the episode.

It seems that he will try and find safe lands for him and Mo, now that they know you can sail in and out of the radiation now.

I mean, couldn’t everyone just… I don’t know… leave?

Why are they even fighting for Strand’s Tower anyway? Is it truly the only high-rise building left in the area? Why do they even want it now that they can raft out of the radiation cesspool?

Except, since Season 7B has been marching toward war, it seems viewers are going to get it — even if it makes no sense anymore.

As to whether or not Alicia’s group can take the Tower remains to be seen and fans will have to tune in next week in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.