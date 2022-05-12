Fear the Walking Dead theory: Madison Clark is the one releasing the radioactive walkers

Kim Dickens stars as Madison Clark in Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Justina Mintz

Recently, in Fear the Walking Dead, a bunch of radioactive zombies have been sighted. This is no surprise since Teddy managed to nuke the area in Season 6 of the TV series.

However, Arno (Spenser Granese) revealed before he died that the increase in these creatures is due to the fact that someone is setting them free from the nuke crater. Previously, this crater had been acting as a bowl to collect the undead.

Now, a new theory suggests that Madison Clark may be at the center of all this.

Arno revealed radioactive walkers are being freed

In Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead, Arno was trapped by Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades), who has been regularly losing his grip on reality and was on the hunt for his Daughter, Ofelia (Mercedes Mason). Of course, Ofelia died back in Season 3.

However, during this episode, it was determined that Ofelia still lived and that Arno knew where she was.

Capturing the character, Daniel then tortured the guy by feeding him to a bunch of walkers while he was inside a cage.

Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman) managed to save him but not before he was bitten. It was here that Arno revealed that someone was responsible for releasing the radioactive walkers from the crater.

Unfortunately, he didn’t seem to know who that person was.

But what if it was Madison?

Radioactive walkers, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Madison Clark is releasing walkers?

Currently, viewers don’t know when Madison will appear in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, only that she will.

AMC released a trailer that gave fans their first sneak peek at her comeback and it showed her being told by someone else that her name is no longer Madison and that she will be whoever they tell her to be from now on.

This indicates the possibility that Madison has been brainwashed and would also explain why she hasn’t been searching for her children since she went missing, presumed dead, at the Dell Stadium in Season 4.

And, as Screen Rant points out, it might also place Madison as a villain when she returns to the TV show.

Potentially, with Madison brainwashed and the Tower the only real safe place in the radioactive landscape, it could be presumed that a new group — one that hasn’t been introduced yet — is trying to take over Victor Strand’s (Colman Domingo) stronghold.

If this is the case, Madison — or her group — could be the ones responsible for releasing the radioactive walkers and creating chaos for Strand’s Rangers, as well as a conflict between two villainous groups.

Of course, this would also indicate that perhaps Madison doesn’t know that her daughter is in the area and is now risking Alicia’s life.

However, viewers will have to tune in to the remaining Season 7 episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out for sure who is responsible for releasing the radioactive walkers.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs every Sunday night on AMC.