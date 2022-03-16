The new Fear the Walking Dead trailer finally shows the return of Madison Clark

Kim Dickens as Madison, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, and Frank Dillane as Frank, as seen in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3. Pic credit: AMC/Richard Foreman, Jr

With the second half of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead dropping in April, viewers are already hyped about the battle between Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo).

Things became so heated between Victor and Alicia in the midseason finale that the latter declared war on the former.

However, overshadowing all of that is the exciting news that Madison (Kim Dickens) is also set to return in Season 7B. And the new trailer finally gives fans a sneak peek of the character who was believed to have died in Season 4 of Fear — not that viewers really believed that.

Madison Clark returns in latest Fear the Walking Dead trailer

The latest trailer gives viewers a more extended look at Season 7B. Most of the trailer revolves around Alicia and Victor’s imminent clash.

However, at the end of the clip, Madison is finally shown.

At first, it is just her feet shuffling into a room, almost like a walker. Although, this is disproven when the person sits down in a chair — walkers aren’t capable of such a task, indicating that they are very much alive but that they are injured somehow.

At this point, Madison’s face has not yet been shown, and the camera pans up to show the person taking a puff from some sort of ventilator.

Over a loudspeaker, a robotic voice asks, “What’s your name.”

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Turning the attention back to the person sitting in the chair, their wrists are shown, each showing a tattoo of the names of her children, Alicia and Nick (Frank Dillane). At this point, there is no doubt that it is Madison sitting in that chair.

This is confirmed a moment later when the person’s profile is shown. Then, a front-on shot of Madison is shown as she speaks her name.

The plot thickens after this point as the robotic voice then announces that that isn’t her name anymore, that she will be whoever they say she will be.

As to what this all means remains to be seen, but it goes a short way to explaining why Madison may not have been actively searching for her children since she was believed to have died at the Dell Stadium.

The new trailer also reaveals more about Alicia and Strand’s conflict

The section of the trailer that details Madison only goes for less than a minute, and the remainder of the clip focuses solely on the continued conflict regarding Victor’s Tower community and those who have been rejected by him and are left to fend for themselves on the outside.

Already, fans know that Alicia has declared war on Victor, but the new teaser reveals more of the upcoming conflict that will unfold in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Alicia declares to Victor that “one way or another, you won’t be running this place after today,” which is a bold move on Alicia’s behalf, and it will be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

The clip ends also on a disturbing note.

“I died because of you,” a man says. “You’re dead because you said you knew the way!”

Building a better world has a price. #FearTWD returns on April 17th on @AMC_TV or stream the first two episodes that day with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/vSQsNtTv7g — FearTWD (@FearTWD) March 15, 2022

Potentially, this confusing statement could be some sort of a flashback to Will (Gus Halper), who was first introduced in the Season 7 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. However, viewers will likely have to wait until April to get more answers.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead returns Sunday, April 17, on AMC.